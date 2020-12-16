Helping Albertans develop the skills they need to find good jobs

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - As the Canadian economy recovers from the impact of COVID-19, workers are facing new challenges. Alberta residents and all Canadians need access to training and employment supports to develop new skills and find good jobs.

Canada's Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, and Alberta's Minister of Labour and Immigration, Jason Copping, today highlighted that the Government of Canada is investing an additional $1.5 billion in the Workforce Development Agreements (WDAs) with provinces and territories. The Government of Alberta has received $185 million to help respond to the increased number of Albertans looking to re-enter the workforce, particularly those in hard-hit sectors and groups disadvantaged as a result of the pandemic. Eligible supports may include skills training, on-the-job training, employer-sponsored training, financial assistance and benefits, employment counselling and services, and job opportunities. This funding is in addition to the $3.4 billion already being provided to provinces and territories under the Labour Market Development Agreements (LMDAs) and WDAs in 2020-2021.

Building on the strong delivery networks already in place in Alberta, these investments will ensure quick access to training for Albertans, particularly workers and employers in sectors hard hit by COVID-19.

As a result of this investment, the Government of Alberta will be able to support Albertans with finding and keeping employment, including acquiring new skills and work experience. Employers will be able to sustain and grow their businesses through enhanced access to skilled workers.

In its 2020 Speech from the Throne, the Government of Canada committed to making the largest training investment in Canadian history and announced that it will launch a campaign to create over one million jobs, restoring employment to pre-pandemic levels. This will be done by using a range of tools, including immediate training to quickly skill up workers. As a first step, this one-time investment through the WDAs will help contribute to this goal and create a stronger workforce.

To further support recovery efforts, the Government of Canada is also ensuring that provinces and territories have flexibility under the LMDAs and the WDAs by broadening the scope of eligible costs to include things such as the costs related to online training, accommodating new physical distancing requirements and providing mental health supports.

As we work toward our economic recovery from the pandemic, the Government of Canada will continue to support the people of Alberta and help them grow their potential. By working together with the Government of Alberta, we can build a stronger workforce and position the country for an economic recovery that leaves no Canadian behind.

"Working with the Government of Alberta, the Government of Canada is getting Alberta's workers the training they need to get good jobs as our country cautiously recovers from the impacts of COVID-19. Now more than ever, we need to strengthen workers' futures and help them succeed as our economy recovers and evolves."

– Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough

"As we begin to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that Albertans have the skills and training necessary to support our economy and help bring our province back to prosperity. This additional support from the Government of Canada is critical to help Albertans get back to work today in jobs that will help us build a stronger tomorrow."

– Minister of Labour and Immigration, Jason Copping

Each year, the Government of Canada provides provinces and territories with approximately $3 billion in funding through the LMDAs and the WDAs to help Canadians improve their skills, and find and keep employment. Budget 2017 provided an additional investment in these agreements of up to $625 million annually, between 2017 and 2023.





provides provinces and territories with approximately in funding through the LMDAs and the WDAs to help Canadians improve their skills, and find and keep employment. Budget 2017 provided an additional investment in these agreements of up to annually, between 2017 and 2023. Following today's announcement, total spending on programs for persons with disabilities through the WDAs will increase by about $425 million .





. Based on the latest job numbers from the Labour Force Survey, Canada's labour market gained another 62,000 jobs in November 2020 . The national unemployment rate was 8.5% in November, down slightly from 8.9% in October and 13.7% in May.





labour market gained another 62,000 jobs in . The national unemployment rate was 8.5% in November, down slightly from 8.9% in October and 13.7% in May. In November 2020 , Alberta lost 10,800 jobs, following six consecutive monthly gains. Alberta's unemployment rate rose by 0.4 of a percentage point, from 10.7 per cent to 11.1 per cent. Alberta has recovered more than 68 per cent of the 360,900 jobs lost between February and April 2020 .





, Alberta lost 10,800 jobs, following six consecutive monthly gains. Alberta's unemployment rate rose by 0.4 of a percentage point, from 10.7 per cent to 11.1 per cent. Alberta has recovered more than 68 per cent of the 360,900 jobs lost between February and . In 2019-20, more than 5,000 Albertans and nearly 3,500 Albertans with disabilities accessed employment and training programs.





In 2019-20, approximately $18 million in funding was committed to more than 6,700 Canada-Alberta Job Grant applications, resulting in more than 11,900 Albertans approved for training courses.

