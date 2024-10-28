Is the recipe to success indeed a recipe? Hellmann's returns with the Montreal Canadiens this season to find out.

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - With the start of hockey season underway, Hellmann's is igniting the spirit of Habs fans with La Recette du Succès, a campaign that brings together the passion of Habs fandom with the joy of cooking. Featuring 13 "lucky" recipes inspired by legendary Habs moments and beloved superstitions, La Recette du Succès invites fans to enhance their game-day luck and manifest victory with memorable (and delicious) meals.

Immerse yourself in the world of La Recette du Succès with this video!

In partnership with former Habs player and current data analyst PJ Stock, the season-long campaign aims to answer one very important question: what if the recipe to the Habs' success, is indeed a recipe? Using a combination of winning Tricolore data, food trends, and personal fan stories, PJ and Quebec's #1 mayonnaise*1 have gathered the ultimate collection of lucky recipes into a limited-edition cookbook that could be the key to les Glorieux's glory. In the cookbook, fans will find recipes like the "Pre-Game Pasta" and the "Locker Room Burger" which honour the rich traditions and comradery of the team and its fans.

"Through our research, we uncovered quirky food traditions and unique superstitions that have shaped the Habs' legacy," says PJ Stock. "For instance, the Pre-Game Pasta recipe is a favourite amongst many current and former Habs players, including Guy Carbonneau and Patrice Brisebois. It was eaten by many of the players on the team during their iconic 1993 playoff run."

For those eager to join in on the Ste. Flanelle spirit, Hellmann's will be launching a new recipe every Saturday home game for the Habs starting on October 26th. Up to 12 recipes will be available on Hellmann's Instagram and website, while the thirteenth recipe will remain exclusive to the La Recette du Succès cookbook. Fans looking to test their luck can participate in a contest on Hellmann's Instagram page to win one of 20 limited edition cookbooks.

Hellmann's La Recette du Succès cookbook is more than a collection of recipes; it's a tribute to the Habs, their passionate fandom, and the unique superstitions that have shaped their history. Through nostalgic fun facts and delicious visuals, Hellmann's aim is to bring friends and families together, making every game day unforgettable.

Fans can join in on the fun by trying the recipes out for themselves and sharing their own lucky recipes and game-day traditions on social media by using the hashtag #LaRecetteDuSucces. For more exciting recipes and to immerse yourself in this celebration of Habs fandom, visit La Recette du Succès | Hellmann's Canada.

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people enjoy great tasting good for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. Hellmann's believes in the power of taste, because when food tastes good, less of it gets wasted. This belief has driven Hellmann's to be a force for positive behavior change around household food waste. Hellmann's partnered with experts to conduct one of the longest and largest consumer behaviour studies on household food waste working with 2,000 families in the US and Canada gathering insights to help consumers better use the food they already have at home and to waste less. Hellmann's will continue to champion household food waste reduction through its "Make Taste Not Waste" campaigns, inspiring people to turn their left-behinds into easy, tasty meals. The past year alone, Hellmann's has been able to inspire more than 200 million people across the US, Canada and the UK.

