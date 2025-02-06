Hellmann's Launches Big Game Ad in Canada, Reuniting When Harry Met Sally Stars Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal in Iconic Katz's Deli

In the :30 commercial, Meg Ryan is overtaken by the deliciousness of Hellmann's on her turkey sandwich, catching the attention of fellow deli patrons—including actress Sydney Sweeney

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Hellmann's Big Game commercial "When Sally Met Hellmann's," released in Canada today, brings together Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan – 35 years after the 80's hit rom-com When Harry Met Sally – evoking timeless flavour and nostalgia with the iconic line: "I'll have what she's having." Reprising their beloved roles of Harry and Sally, the duo hilariously recreates the film's unforgettable deli scene in Katz's Delicatessen, with a deliciously creamy twist, thanks to Hellmann's mayonnaise.

The :30 commercial finds Sally sitting across from Harry, wearing his classic cable knit fisherman's sweater, celebrating their anniversary over a traditional deli lunch. Sally is displeased with her turkey sandwich until she adds a generous squeeze of rich and creamy Hellmann's mayonnaise that adds mind-blowing flavour so palpable that the rest of the patrons can't help but notice. So much so, award-nominated actress and producer Sydney Sweeney takes notice, delivering the famous line, "I'll Have What She's Having."

"Reuniting with Billy and stepping back into Sally's shoes was a joy," said Meg Ryan. "I'm hoping it'll be fun for fans to revisit this scene with its (wink, wink) new star, Hellmann's mayo."

"The opportunity to return to Katz's Deli with Meg was a no-brainer," said Billy Crystal. "Thanks to Hellmann's, who came up with the concept and wrote a really funny spot, we're bringing some laughs and nostalgia and helping When Harry Met Sally celebrate its 35th Anniversary during the Big Game this year."

The commercial, created by VML, was shot at the famed Katz's Deli, with Meg and Billy back at the same table where they filmed the original scene, as well as Sydney delivering the famous line from the same table it was delivered at 35 years ago.

"Working with legends like Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal on this nostalgic and hilarious ad was such an honour. When Harry Met Sally is a rom-com classic, and adding Hellmann's to the scene was a perfect match, so it was an easy yes for this project," said Sydney Sweeney. "I can't wait for everyone to see it during the Big Game!"

"For our fifth year in the Big Game, we wanted to be as iconic and memorable as the moments and dishes that are part of the final Game Day of football season," said Jessica Grigoriou, SVP of Marketing, Condiments, Unilever North America. "By paying homage to the classic deli moment from When Harry Met Sally, with a creative remake to show fans how the deliciously creamy flavour of Hellmann's can make an ordinary sandwich extraordinarily mind-blowing, we were able to combine humour, nostalgia and the timeless appeal of Hellmann's that will leave a lasting impression on fans just as the movie did 35 years ago."

The ad is set to air during the second quarter of the Big Game in the United States before debuting on Canadian airways the following week. "When Sally Met Hellmann's" continues Hellmann's season-long winning streak of making game day delicious, from harnessing the power of Habs' fandom in La Recette du Succès to bringing diverse eats to game day with a fun new content series. As an essential game day ingredient, Hellmann's continues to make its mark on sports culture with engaging campaigns, helping Canadian fans savour every play.

Both the :30 and :60 versions of "When Sally Met Hellmann's" are available across Hellmann's North American social media platforms and on YouTube. Agency Credits are shared below. For more recipes to try ahead of game day, visit www.Hellmanns.ca.

When Harry Met Sally used under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products

used under license from Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Creative Agency: VML

Media Agency: Mindshare

Public Relations Agency: Edelman

Social: U-Studio

Influencer: Village Marketing

Director: Jake Szymanski

Cast: Meg Ryan as Sally Billy Crystal as Harry Sydney Sweeney as herself



SOURCE Hellmann's Canada

