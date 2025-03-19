Say goodbye to condiment clutter and hello to bold, versatile flavours with Hellmann's line of

Flavours products, including the new Chicken Wing Mayonnaise Style Dips.

TORONTO, March 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Across Canada, fridges are overflowing with barely used sauces, and condiment hoarding has reached an all-time high. Canadians are stocking their shelves with uninspiring flavours that end up forgotten and tucked away. Hellmann's is here to tackle this common yet unspoken problem.

It’s time to rethink your fridge, refresh your condiments with Hellmann’s.

Hellmann's knows just how widespread condiment hoarding is. In fact, 45% of Canadians say their condiments take up an unnecessary large amount of fridge space – and this jumps to 65% for Gen Z. This spring, as Canadians embrace their annual cleaning, Hellmann's is here to help them downsize their condiment collection without sacrificing taste. With its bold and versatile range of flavourful products, including Hellmann's Real, Plant Based, Spicy, Garlic Aioli and Chipotle Mayonnaise, Hellmann's makes it easier than ever to free up fridge space while still bringing exceptional flavour to every meal. To help Canadians tackle their overstuffed fridge shelves, Hellmann's is even adding more flavours to their range, with the launch of : Chicken Wing Mayonnaise Style Dips in two mouth-watering flavours - Garlic Parmesan and Buttermilk Ranch.

Too often, Canadians buy condiments that only serve a single recipe. But Hellmann's new Chicken Wing Mayonnaise Style Dips are a game-changer. These creamy, flavour-packed mayo-based sauces are perfect for chicken wings, tenders, burgers, fries, sandwiches, wraps, and more - bringing restaurant-style flavour straight to your kitchen. With these two new flavourful additions to your fridge to Hellmann's Flavours line, what more flavours do you really need?

As Canadians rethink their condiment collection, they might stumble upon some surprising finds, long-forgotten bottles tucked away in the back of the fridge. That's why Hellmann's is launching the #ENDCONDIMENTHOARDING challenge to uncover Canada's Oldest Condiment.

Starting today, @hellmannscanada is inviting Canadians to DM them on Instagram a photo of their own oldest condiment. Because 60% of Canadians say they sometimes use condiments past their expiration date just because they've been in their fridge for so long, we're expecting some jaw-dropping discoveries! Those who participate will get a surprise discount in their DMs from Hellmann's to use towards any of the Flavours products, and we will reward the owner of the oldest condiment with an exciting prize.

It's time to rethink your fridge, refresh your condiments, and make Hellmann's your go-to when it comes to bold, versatile flavour. For recipe inspiration and more, visit us at hellmanns.ca.

Methodology: Edelman conducted this survey, which was carried out by The Harris Poll Canada. It ran overnight on February 21st, 2025, with 1,525 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada online panellists.

The results have been weighted by age, gender, region, and education (and in Quebec, for language) to match the population, according to Census data. This is to ensure the sample is representative of the entire adult population of Canada.

For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of ±2.5%, 19 times out of 20. Discrepancies in or between totals when compared to the data tables are due to rounding.

