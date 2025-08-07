Hellmann's partners with three Canadian Mom & Pop burger shops to create a bold and original sauce

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - This summer, Hellmann's is teaming up with three legendary local burger joints across Canada to cook up something special: a bold, original sauce that takes their burgers from great to unforgettable. Mom & Pop shops are the heart and soul of a neighbourhood. They create connection, care, and a true sense of belonging. That's why Hellman's wants to help make them famous Canada-wide.

Discover the burgers created in collaboration with Hellmann's. (CNW Group/Hellmann's Canada)

This isn't just about sauce. It's about celebrating the grit, flavour, and community spirit that only Mom & Pop shops can bring. By supporting them in creating something truly their own, we're honouring originality, ownership, and local flavour in every bite. Hellmann's paired each beloved burger joint with a local chef creator to craft unique signature sauces using Hellmann's mayo that elevate their burger game.

Chefs and restaurants collaborated to create delicious recipes inspired by this summer's hottest food trends, from the iconic 'Marry Me Chicken' craze, to the pickle takeover, and the growing love for green goddess-style cuisine. In Montreal, Foodie Content Creator Vision Gourmande and Patati Patata introduced Le Patati Gourmand featuring a delicious sun-dried tomato sauce. In Toronto, Chef Matt Basile and Golden Star Drive-In Burgers created the Pickle Dip Burger with a savory dill pickle, garlic, and shallot sauce. In Calgary, Chef Nicole Gomes and Rocky's Burgers launched the King Arthur Burger with a zesty sauce of fresh lemon, basil, and a hint of anchovy.

Megan Fowler, Associate Brand Manager, Hellmann's Canada says, "We're thrilled to be shining a light on these incredible Canadian businesses. As Canada's #1 mayo brand, it only makes sense that we uncover Canada's best burgers for the ultimate collab".

Swing by these local Mom & Pop burger joints to try these exclusive collabs celebrating community flavour.

Patati Patata, 170 Jean Talon Est, Montreal — starting August 9

170 Jean Talon Est, — starting Golden Star Drive-In Burgers, 7123 Yonge Street , Toronto — starting August 17

7123 , — starting Rocky's Burgers, 1235 26 Avenue SE, Calgary — starting August 18

Follow us on socials at @hellmannscanada and check out this link as we dive deep into Canadian burger pride with mouthwatering recipes, burger joint origin stories, and game-changing grill hacks you never knew you needed.

About Hellmann's

Hellmann's is committed to helping people bring the best out of every meal. For over a century, the brand has helped people turn even the simplest ingredients into delicious meals. The secret to the creamy taste you love? Simple, high-quality ingredients crafted to perfection, yielding the excellent blue-ribbon quality we love. Today, as the world's favorite mayo, we're still here to help you create delicious meals every day. From simple sandwiches to special celebrations, we believe in making every mealtime wonderful – because every day deserves deliciousness.

SOURCE Hellmann's Canada

Media Contact: Olivia Lin, Edelman Canada, [email protected]