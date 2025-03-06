YELLOWKNIFE, NT, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - No kid should go to school hungry. And in the Northwest Territories, where food prices are among the highest in the country, getting kids a full breakfast before they head out the door or packing school lunches is not always an easy task. That's why school food programs are so important. They provide healthy meals to kids throughout the school year. They also save working families hundreds of dollars in grocery bills.

Today, the Honourable Jenna Sudds, federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, alongside the Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, the Northwest Territories' Minister of Education, Culture and Employment, announced an agreement between Canada and the Northwest Territories under the National School Food Program.

As part of this agreement, the Government of Canada will invest $7.4 million over the next three years to enhance and expand the Territory's existing Healthy Food for Learning program, providing enhanced programming to 8,615 kids across all 49 schools in the territory this year. Federal investments will be put toward purchasing new kitchen equipment and upgrading kitchens, hiring new staff dedicated to school food programming and coordination, increasing availability of traditional foods, and improving the nutritional value of meal options. Schools in the territories have taken a collaborative approach to building and addressing their school food programs needs by working together with local business partners, elders, educators and students.

The National School Food Program is a safety net for the kids who need this support the most. Students across the territory, including Indigenous students, face very particular challenges and high food insecurity. This program will help level the playing field and give every child the chance to reach their full potential.

Building a National School Food Program that works for families is part of the federal government's commitment to help make life more affordable for families across the country. The Government of Canada is creating more middle-class jobs, building more homes, expanding affordable dental care and creating more affordable child care spots—so they can buy the things they need and save for the things they want.

Quotes



"Our message to kids is simple: focus on learning, growing, and just being kids. Our governments, elders and community members will make sure we deliver nutritious school meals that reflect your culture and local food traditions so you're set up for success. To parents: we've got your back. We will keep putting more money back in your pockets and helping you save on groceries."

– The Honourable Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"It's great to see this new agreement with the Government of the Northwest Territories. By working with local and Indigenous partners, we're making sure that communities right across the country get the support they need so that no child goes hungry at school.

– The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"This investment of $7.4 million into the Northwest Territories' Healthy Foods for Learning program will have a real impact on families across the Northwest Territories. It means students can count on nutritious meals at school, helping them focus, learn, and thrive. Food security isn't just about filling stomachs—it's about giving kids the energy and stability to grow into their full potential. I look forward to seeing how each of our 49 schools' tailors this program to best support their students and communities."

– The Honourable Caitlin Cleveland, Northwest Territories' Minister of Education, Culture and Employment

"Every kid in the Northwest Territories deserves the best opportunity to succeed in the classroom. Through the National School Food Program, we are making sure students across the NWT have access to the healthy meals they need to learn, play, and grow."

– Michael McLeod, Member of Parliament for Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Following the recently signed agreements with Newfoundland and Labrador , Manitoba , Ontario , Prince Edward Island , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia and Nunavut , Northwest Territories is the eighth province/territory to work with the Government of Canada to increase access to nutritious meals in schools for children across the country. So far, the National School Food Program will help feed over 302,000 kids this school year. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to ensure every child in Canada has the food they need to reach their full potential.

and , , , , , and , is the eighth province/territory to work with the Government of to increase access to nutritious meals in schools for children across the country. So far, the National School Food Program will help feed over 302,000 kids this school year. We will continue working with all provinces, territories, Indigenous partners, and stakeholders to ensure every child in has the food they need to reach their full potential. Announced in Budget 2024, the National School Food Program will feed hundreds of thousands of kids across Canada every year. The Program will also be a safety net for the kids who are most impacted by the lack of access to food, including lower-income families and some Indigenous communities.

every year. The Program will also be a safety net for the kids who are most impacted by the lack of access to food, including lower-income families and some Indigenous communities. Budget 2024's investment of $1 billion over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserve as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding, with more information to come.

over five years includes distinctions-based funding for First Nations on reserve as well as Inuit, Métis, and Modern Treaty and Self-Government agreement holders. We are working directly with Indigenous partners on the rollout of that funding, with more information to come. In addition to the National School Food Program, the federal government launched the new School Food Infrastructure Fund in September. The Fund will deliver over $20 million to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across Canada .

to help not-for-profit organizations invest in infrastructure and equipment to support school food programming across . Released on June 20, 2024 , the National School Food Policy lays the foundation for collaborative and complementary action by all levels of government to advance work on school food in Canada .

, the National School Food Policy lays the foundation for collaborative and complementary action by all levels of government to advance work on school food in . Currently, the Government of the Northwest Territories invests $650,000 annually in the Healthy Food for Learning program, which is accessible to all 49 schools in the territory and serves all students from junior kindergarten to grade 12.

invests annually in the Healthy Food for Learning program, which is accessible to all 49 schools in the territory and serves all students from junior kindergarten to grade 12. The total federal investment in school food programming in the Northwest Territories will be approximately $7.4 million over the next three years.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: Geneviève Lemaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]