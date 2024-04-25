TORONTO, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) supports the steps announced by the Ontario government yesterday to help family doctors and other primary care providers spend more time with their patients and less time on paperwork.

"Our members agree with the Government of Ontario: doctors should be focused on patients not filling out forms," said Stephen Frank, President and CEO of the CLHIA. "Insurers are doing our part to reduce the admin burden doctors face. We've been working with the Ontario Medical Association, Canadian Medical Association and others to leverage technology to reduce the number of insurance related forms doctors need to complete."

The CLHIA has already undertaken two key initiatives:

One form for disability insurance: Members of the CLHIA have agreed to accept one consistent template form for short-term disability and long-term disability. This simplified form has already been adopted by the province of Nova Scotia into their physician EMRs and we invite other provinces to do the same. It is available for all plan members and their physicians to use on CLHIA's website.

Reducing and eliminating the use of physician referrals: Historically, insurers have required a physician's referral to support a claim for many paramedical services under group benefits plans. However, new technology and alternative plan design are replacing this practice over time. Insurers, working with employers, are reducing and eliminating the need for doctor referrals for services like physiotherapy and orthotics.

Provincial and territorial governments and medical associations are working to reduce the administrative burden on physicians. CLHIA members support these efforts and are working collaboratively with them to on this important initiative.

About the CLHIA

The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada's life and health insurance business. These insurers provide financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to over 29 million Canadians. They hold over $1 trillion in assets in Canada and employ more than 170,000 Canadians.

