TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) has issued the following statement by Stephen Frank, President and CEO in response to comments issued by federal Health Minister Mark Holland. In a letter to the Senate, he stated that Canada's pharmacare plan would be paid for and administered exclusively through a public plan, rather than through a mix of public and private payers.

"The Minister's latest comments directly contradict his testimony before both the House and Senate committees where the Minister went so far as to call concerns that Bill C-64 would eliminate private coverage 'misinformation', stated Mr. Frank. As recently as last week, Minister Holland told senators, "folks will have a choice between using private insurance and using a single-payer, universal model." The Minister's testimony and latest comments reinforce the need for the bill to be clarified and amended.

Mr. Frank stated, "the full impact of Bill C-64 remains unknown and 27 million working Canadians cannot afford for games to be played with the benefits that they rely on to keep their families healthy."

The CLHIA believes that all Canadians should have access to the drugs which they have been prescribed. The government should take the time needed to get Bill C-64 right. Canadians deserve to know that their medications will continue to be covered by their comprehensive private plans and not disrupted."

The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada's life and health insurance business. These insurers provide a wide range of financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including TFSAs, RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to nearly 30 million Canadians. They hold over $1 trillion in assets in Canada and employ almost 180,000 Canadians.

