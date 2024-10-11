TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) has issued the following statement by Stephen Frank, President and CEO in response to the Senate of Canada passing Bill C-64, An Act Respecting Pharmacare, unamended.

"Canada's life and health insurers believe all Canadians should be able to access the drugs they have been prescribed. Bill C-64 held the promise of increasing access for Canadians. Unfortunately, the government's decision to rush through a vague and confusing law will jeopardize Canadians' existing access to the medicines they need, do little to fill gaps, and needlessly waste billions while continuing to disregard provincial jurisdiction over healthcare."

Mr. Frank further stated, "The government disregarded concerns raised by stakeholders on all sides about the risks of this legislation. The Minister's recent letter to Senators, clarified that this bill establishes a Canadian pharmacare plan for diabetes and contraceptive medications paid for and administered exclusively through a public plan, rather than through a mix of public and private payers. This eliminates Canadians' existing private coverage for these medications and creates significant uncertainty for their remaining drug benefits."

Canadians want a pharmacare plan that helps those who need help, while protecting what is already working well. They do not want to put their current coverage at risk. The pharmacare legislation must be repealed to ensure Canadians can continue to access their medications without disruption. Canada's life and health insurers will continue to collaborate with provinces and territories to ensure that Canadians have timely and affordable access to the medications they need. We believe that will be best achieved by targeting resources to those Canadians who need it most.

About the CLHIA

The CLHIA is a voluntary association whose member companies account for 99 per cent of Canada's life and health insurance business. These insurers provide a wide range of financial security products including life insurance, annuities (including TFSAs, RRSPs, RRIFs and pensions) and supplementary health insurance to nearly 30 million Canadians. They hold over $1 trillion in assets in Canada and employ almost 180,000 Canadians.

