TORONTO, May 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Life and Health Insurance Association (CLHIA) announced today that it is expanding its program to pool claims data and using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify fraud more quickly. This advanced technology is revolutionizing the insurance industry's ability to combat fraud and ensure the long-term health of group benefits plans.

"Improved fraud detection benefits all Canadians," said Stephen Frank, President and CEO of the CLHIA. "By strengthening the financial stability of the insurance industry, insurers can protect the affordability and accessibility of vital group benefits programs."

Today's announcement builds on the 2021 launch of the data pooling program which gave Canada's life and health insurers access to analysis and insights derived from Shift Technology's fraud detection solutions. Recognizing the benefits in identifying potential fraud sooner, CLHIA's board has approved expanding the program to include additional providers and more data, demonstrating a sustained commitment to protecting the integrity of the insurance system.

Every insurer in Canada has their own internal analytics to detect suspicious claims within their book of business. CLHIA's partnership with Shift Technology allows individual insurers to extend their fraud detection strategies. Alerts generated by analysis of industry-wide deidentified claims data delivered via advanced AI give insurers the edge they need to identify patterns and connect the dots across a huge pool of claims data over time.

"Using artificial intelligence to identify potential fraud has proven incredibly beneficial for individual insurers," said Jeremy Jawish, CEO and co-founder of Shift Technology. "The work we are doing with the CLHIA builds on those individual efforts to provide a more comprehensive, industry-wide perspective on suspicious behavior, benefitting all member organizations in their fight against fraud."

In 2023, insurers paid $36.6 billion in supplementary health claims, and it is estimated that fraud activities cost millions each year. CLHIA's members' commitment to combating fraud is evident in this strategic expansion.

