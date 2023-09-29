Health Canada Launches National Call for Proposals for the Substance Use and Addictions Program

Improving health outcomes for people at risk of substance-related harms and overdose across Canada

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada is facing an unrelenting and tragic toxic drug and overdose crisis. No community has been left untouched. The impacts are seen and felt among our friends, our family, and our neighbours. That's why we are leveraging all the tools at our disposal to work towards an end to this national public health crisis—including prevention, harm reduction, treatment and enforcement.

Today, the Honourable Ya'ara Saks, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health, announced the launch of the 2023 national call for proposals for Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). The deadline to submit applications is November 22, 2023. Those disproportionately impacted, including Indigenous peoples and communities; Women; LGBTQ2S+ individuals; and rural and remote communities, are particularly encouraged to apply for funding.

In addition, Minister Saks announced more than $4 million in funding for four community projects in Ottawa that have reached more than 40,000 people. The projects aim to increase access to services for those who use drugs and help improve health outcomes for people who are at risk of experiencing substance-related harms.

The Government of Canada will continue to work with all levels of government, partners, Indigenous communities, stakeholders, people with lived and living experience, and community organizations across the country to support a full range of services and improve health outcomes for all Canadians, save lives and work towards an end to this national public health crisis.

Quotes

"Community-based organizations across the country are working relentlessly to reduce stigma and provide much-needed support for people who use substances, saving lives. These organizations are using their expertise and experience to meet the unique needs of the people in their communities where they are at, and getting them the help they need with innovative solutions. These organizations are at the frontlines of the overdose crisis across the country, and I encourage them to apply."

The Honourable Ya'ara Saks

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health

"We are grateful to the Substance Use and Addictions fund for providing resources for life-saving programs and services to address the devastating impact of the toxic drug supply and overdose crisis, including our Drug Overdose Prevention and Education Project. Thanks to this funding, our peer workers have been able to reach members in our community who use substances, prevent overdoses and deaths, and create critical linkages to health and social services."

Suzanne Obiorah

Executive Director, Somerset West Community Health Centre

Quick Facts

Since 2017, over $500 million has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects.

has been committed through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addiction Program for more than 380 projects. Through SUAP, the Government of Canada provides funding to not-for-profit organizations, other levels of government, Indigenous communities, academia, and other groups for projects aiming to minimize substance use harms and improve health outcomes for Canadians. These community-led programs and projects leverage the expertise of people with lived and living experience with substance use, and/or are able to reach priority populations in Canada , such as low-income and low-education populations.

provides funding to not-for-profit organizations, other levels of government, Indigenous communities, academia, and other groups for projects aiming to minimize substance use harms and improve health outcomes for Canadians. These community-led programs and projects leverage the expertise of people with lived and living experience with substance use, and/or are able to reach priority populations in , such as low-income and low-education populations. Through new investments announced in Budget 2023, the Government of Canada is also proposing over $359 million , over five years, to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, which will continue to guide our work to protect the health and safety of Canadians. This includes $144 million to the Substance Use and Addictions Program to fund community-based supports, and other evidence-based health interventions.

is also proposing over , over five years, to support a renewed Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, which will continue to guide our work to protect the health and safety of Canadians. This includes to the Substance Use and Addictions Program to fund community-based supports, and other evidence-based health interventions. Through the 2023 CFP, Health Canada will provide support for community-led projects designed to: support and enhance the role of people with lived and living experience (prevention, treatment, harm reduction), broaden services and programs that target post treatment aftercare and transition; address alcohol use disorder; and address adult tobacco cessation.

In addition to holding a national CFP processes, Health Canada also funds SUAP projects through other mechanisms, such as targeted outreach processes and extensions of existing contribution agreements for projects that have demonstrated results.

Associated Links

