MONTRÉAL, March 26, 2025 /CNW/ - At the Special Chiefs Assembly of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), held today in Montréal, the Chiefs adopted by consensus the new health and wellness governance model for First Nations in Quebec.

This new model, which is part of a self-determination approach, aims to strengthen First Nations autonomy in terms of health and wellness. It will enable them to develop, manage and shape their services according to their cultural realities and needs, both locally and collectively. This reflects a firm commitment to a future where First Nations have greater control over the decisions that affect them.

A crucial milestone for the years to come

This decision marks a historic milestone in essential services management for First Nations, in accordance with their right to self-determination and collective wellness.

"This collective decision reflects the First Nations' political determination and their strong desire to fully exercise their right to self-determination. This pivotal moment in our history will strengthen our ability to manage our own institutions and build a strong governance rooted in our realities. This is a great step forward that will not only improve services to First Nations, but also contribute to the consolidation of our self-government," said Francis Verreault-Paul, Chief of the AFNQL.

Sipi Flamand, Chief of Manawan and a member of the Chiefs Advisory Committee, also responded to this advancement by highlighting how important this autonomy is for future generations: "Taking charge of our own health and wellness governance means ensuring a better future for our children and families. This model gives us tools to develop services that respect our identity, traditions and specific needs. This is a decisive step toward a health system designed by and for First Nations."

"This model will allow us to put in place services that are designed according to the needs of our communities and organizations, while taking our realities and aspirations into account. Strengthening our governance means promoting an equitable access to quality care contributing directly to the wellness of First Nations in Quebec. This will have a significant impact on our overall health and the future of our nations," added Derek Montour, President of the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) Board of Directors.

Following this important milestone, further steps will be taken toward First Nations health and wellness self-determination.

About the AFNQL

The AFNQL is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

