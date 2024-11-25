First Nations are mobilizing in the fight against addictions and drug trafficking

WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - As part of National Addictions Awareness Week, which takes place from November 24 to 30, 2024, the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) are asking all stakeholders to join First Nations in their mobilization efforts against addictions and drug trafficking.

In a letter sent to Minister Lafrenière on November 8, 2024, the Grand Chiefs and Chiefs of the AFNQL raised their concerns about this important collective issue and asked him to act quickly.

"Drug use and trafficking are extremely concerning for our local governments. They are actively involved, particularly in terms of prevention and awareness, but the resources are insufficient. Concerted actions must be implemented urgently. The Quebec government must make these social issues a priority so that we can address them together," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the AFNQL.

"The effects of addictions, especially drug use, on our populations are devastating. Research findings reveal that First Nations are more likely than other populations to overdose and die as a result of drug addiction. Among the reasons are fragile social climate, intergenerational trauma and systemic racism in public services. It is urgent for us all to be proactive for the wellness of our youth, families and society as a whole," added Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

Today, at noon, let's walk together!

Under the initiative of the Innu Nation, several communities across the territory are walking at the same time today as a demonstration of solidarity in the fight against addictions and for collective wellness. Participants are invited to wear green, the colour of hope.

About National Addictions Awareness Week

National Addictions Awareness Week highlights solutions to help address the harms related to the use of alcohol and other drugs. It provides an opportunity for people in Canada to learn more about prevention and harm reduction, to talk about treatment and recovery, and to discuss solutions for change. More info: ccsa.ca/.

About the AFNQL

The AFNQL is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The FNQLHSSC is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

