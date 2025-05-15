WENDAKE, QC, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Today the Coroner's Office tabled its inquest report on the tragic death of Mr. Raphaël André, Innu from the community of Matimekush–Lac-John, in Montréal on January 17, 2023.

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) heartily support the recommendations set out in this report. They view them as critical lines of action to prevent further unacceptable deaths and to enhance the safety and dignity of First Nations and Inuit throughout the territory.

The FNQLHSSC took part in the public hearing held as part of the coroner's inquest. Dr. Stanley Vollant, Medical Advisor at the FNQLHSSC, gave a powerful testimony emphasizing the importance of recognizing cultural safety as a fundamental right that must be specifically applied at all stages of the care pathway. The discussion paper presented at the hearing also helped inform the coroner's recommendations, which align with the Declaration of First Nations' Rights to Self-Determination and Cultural Safety, adopted by the AFNQL Chiefs, and An Act to establish the cultural safety approach within the health and social services network.

The tragic death of Raphaël André is a testament to the urgent need to guarantee permanent access to safe heat sources for homeless people, regardless of the economic or health context. This fundamental right to dignity and safety can no longer be ignored.

"The First Nations emphasize that the right to life, liberty and security of the person is a fundamental right. In memory of Mr. Raphaël André, we strongly reaffirm that our right to cultural safety must be wholly recognized, respected and concretely integrated throughout the entire health and social services network," said Francis Verreault-Paul, Chief of the AFNQL.

"This report highlights the urgent need for drastic and long-lasting systemic changes. Homelessness is a major health, safety and social justice issue for First Nations in Quebec. The FNQLHSSC is reiterating that cultural safety must be at the core of all services provided to First Nations, particularly for people experiencing homelessness and those facing its impacts. First Nations should be able to benefit from services that reflect their reality, respect their identify, and answer their needs. This is a matter of dignity, wellness, and fundamental rights," added Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

The AFNQL and the FNQLHSSC wish to express, once again, their most sincere condolences to Raphaël André's family and loved ones and to the community of Matimekush–Lac-John.

About the AFNQL

The AFNQL is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The FNQLHSSC is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

SOURCE First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission

INFORMATION: Jérôme Gill-Couture, AFNQL, Political Communications Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-5020, ext. 4007 - www.apnql.com; Maude Sigouin, FNQLHSSC, Communications and Social Media Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-1540, ext. 2307 - www.cssspnql.com