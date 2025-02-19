WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - The community of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam has taken decisive action by officially adopting the Loi Tshisheuatishitau, a law on the community's benevolence and self-determination as part of An Act respecting First Nations, Inuit and Métis children, youth and families.

This law makes Uashat mak Mani-Utenam has become the second community in Quebec to claim and exercise this fundamental right. This historic step forward guarantees the community complete autonomy in matters of child protection, by placing children, youth and families at the heart of community priorities.

"I would like to congratulate the community of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam for its collective work that led to the adoption of its Loi Tshisheuatishitau. This is genuine progress for the children and families of this community and an inspiration for other communities. Care and services rooted in First Nations cultural realities are crucial to improving wellness. This is another example of what we can accomplish when putting our identity and values at the centre. Let's hope other communities will follow suit," stated Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

"A fundamental step, marked by the determination and commitment of the community of Uashat mak Mani-Utenam, was accomplished through the adoption of this law. This step towards self-determination illustrates the affirmation and exercise of our rights and the desire of First Nations to take charge of our future. Community self-determination is essential, particularly with regard to protecting the wellness and rights of our children, youth and families. No one is in a better position than we are to take care of our peoples," said Ghislain Picard, Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL).

An invitation to follow suit

This progress sends a strong message to all communities in Quebec and elsewhere in Canada that are considering regaining full control over the protection of their children. By asserting their self-determination, they too can build a more just future that is rooted in their cultures, values and traditions.

About the AFNQL

The AFNQL is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The FNQLHSSC is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

SOURCE First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission

INFORMATION: Julianne Gagnon, AFNQL, Assistant of the Regional Chief, [email protected], 418-719-0786 - www.apnql.com; Maude Sigouin, FNQLHSSC, Communications and Social Media Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-1540, ext. 2307 - www.cssspnql.com