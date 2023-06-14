SAINT-THOMAS, QC, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies is proud to be the first company in Canada to reserve five Peterbilt 579 trucks powered by hydrogen fuel cells. This purchase marks the start of Harnois Énergies' initiative to decarbonize its transportation fleet. These GHG emission-free trucks are scheduled for delivery in early 2026 by supplier Peterbilt Motors Company, a PACCAR subsidiary.

Hydrogen-powered truck (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

"This exciting project offers the company a way to begin decarbonizing its transportation fleet and shows just how green hydrogen has a real future in Québec. Harnois Énergies is providing itself with the means to lead the energy transition. This investment is in perfect alignment with our vision to provide the right energy for the right vehicle," explains Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

Harnois Énergies, Québec trailblazer in green hydrogen

Today's announcement follows Harnois Énergies' initial foray into the world of hydrogen. In 2018, the company announced its project to create Québec's first multi-energy station on Wilfred-Hamel Boulevard in Québec City. It is still the only station in Québec where green hydrogen is produced and sold to the public for hydrogen-powered electric vehicles.

This summer, in partnership with the Government of Québec, Alstom and HTEC, Harnois Énergies will be the hydrogen producer for the first green-hydrogen-powered passenger train in North America, a project made possible by the Québec production station.

With energy diversification at the forefront of the company's priorities, Harnois Énergies is looking to the future with an open mind.

About Harnois Énergies ( https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and speciality products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 1,400 people to achieve its mission.

One of the best-managed companies

In March 2018, Harnois Énergies was listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies, standing out for its overall performance and steady growth. The company earned Gold Recognition in 2021, and retains the achievement to this day. Over the years, Harnois Énergies has become a one-stop shop for its customers. Although enjoying steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization and on the lookout for new market opportunities.

