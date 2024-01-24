JOLIETTE, QC, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies (HÉ) has concluded an agreement to acquire Groupe Suroît. This transaction will allow HÉ to serve the south shore of Montreal more effectively and solidify its position as a leader in the energy sector.

An agreement that makes perfect sense

Serge Harnois - CEO of Harnois Énergies Marquis Jr Grégoire - CEO of Groupe Suroit (CNW Group/Harnois Énergies)

The two family companies have been business partners for several years and share the same values of respect and authenticity. This is why the opportunities that this long-term agreement could provide were obvious to them. HÉ's acquisition of Groupe Suroît will provide customers with, among other things, expanded territory, greater efficiency, and a more comprehensive product and service offering thanks to the range of products distributed by both companies.

Founded in 1997, Groupe Suroît is a renowned company that, since its creation, has developed expertise in the distribution of propane, fuel and lubricants as well as the installation of propane-powered appliances.

HÉ is proud to continue the work started by Groupe Suroît. The company is also pleased to welcome more than 90 new employees to its extended family. Marquis Grégoire Jr., the former CEO of Groupe Suroît, will continue to manage operations. His experience, knowledge and close relationship with customers are assets that HÉ acknowledges and wishes to preserve.

"It was important to me to continue to be part of the company and work with Harnois Énergies for the developement and future of the organization This agreement will benefit everyone, including our customers," says Marquis Jr Grégoire.

Serge Harnois, CEO of HÉ, believes that this transaction can only be beneficial: "We are delighted about this excellent agreement with a long-standing business partner. Expanding to the south shore of Montréal is part of HÉ's development strategy."

About Harnois Énergies ( https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 1,700 people to achieve its mission.

One of the best-managed companies

In March 2018, Harnois Énergies was listed among Canada's Best Managed Companies, standing out for its overall performance and steady growth. The company earned Gold Recognition in 2021, and retains the achievement to this day. Over the years, Harnois Énergies has become a one-stop shop for its customers. Although enjoying steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization and on the lookout for new market opportunities.

