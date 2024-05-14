SAINT-THOMAS, QC, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Harnois Énergies (HÉ) is the 2024 winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies' Platinum Club, maintaining its title of Best Managed for seven consecutive years. HÉ is known for its overall performance and steady growth. The company will be honoured at a gala on May 15 in Toronto.

Created 31 years ago, the Canada's Best Managed Companies award is the leader in recognizing Canadian-owned and operated companies' merits for their innovative, world-class business practices. Each year, hundreds of companies compete for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management abilities and practices. Nominations are assessed by an independent jury whose members are representatives of the program's sponsors as well as special guests.

HÉ's numerous achievements have enabled it to become a Platinum Club member of Canada's Best Managed Companies. The company stands out through its operational efficiency, its growth and the quality of its multiservice sales points. Its mission is to provide its customers with energy sources, specialty products and quality services in an efficient way through a pleasant purchasing experience. The satisfaction of its diverse customer base is paramount.

"Harnois Énergies is constantly looking for new technologies, innovative ideas and growth opportunities. The company continues to explore the potential of new energy sources. Whether it's hydrogen, propane or any other type of energy, we want to provide the right one for each vehicle, while keeping in mind consumers' current and future needs," explains Serge Harnois, President and CEO of Harnois Énergies.

Over the years, HÉ has become a one-stop shop for customers' energy needs. Furthermore, despite its steady growth over the last few years, the company aims to remain an agile organization on the lookout for new market opportunities. HÉ is also known for its social involvement with young people, particularly with the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation, FitSpirit and Sports Québec.

About Harnois Énergies ( https://harnoisenergies.com)

Since its founding in 1958, Harnois Énergies' mission has been to efficiently provide energy sources, specialty products and quality services, all with a friendly customer experience. It distributes petroleum products, propane, lubricants and specialty products across Canada, and looks to the future with its network of electric charging stations and a gas station that offers hydrogen.

HÉ counts on its partner companies and a vast network of sub-distributors to meet the needs of its customers in six different market segments: retail, commercial/services, industrial, residential, agricultural and aviation. Harnois Énergies provides products and services under the Esso and Mobil brands as well as under the private labels Harnois, Pétro-T, H-Go, Énergies Express, AFS Exécutif, Proxi and Proxi Extra.

Harnois Énergies counts on its team of over 1,700 people to achieve its mission.

About Canada's Best Managed Companies

Canada's Best Managed Companies is the seal of excellence for Canadian-owned and operated companies. Since its launch in 1993, hundreds of companies compete in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their abilities and management practices. There are four award levels: 1) Best Managed new winner (new award winners selected each year); 2) Best Managed winner (winners that have successfully re-applied and retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to an annual assessment of their operations and finances); 3) Gold Standard winner (winners that have maintained their designation for three consecutive years; these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and retained their title for four to six consecutive years); and 4) Platinum Club winner (winners that have maintained their designation for seven or more consecutive years). The program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, The Globe and Mail, Salesforce and TMX Group. For more information, visit https://www2.deloitte.com/ca/en/pages/canadas-best-managed-companies/topics/canada-best-managed-companies.html.

