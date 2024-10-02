COMPUTERS FOR SCHOOLS NL NAMED PRESENTING PARTNER OF TWO KEY 2025 CANADA GAMES PROGRAMS IN NEW MULTI-GAMES PARTNERSHIP

Computers for Schools NL to contribute $400,000 in computer and IT equipment as part of the partnership

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Oct. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2025 Canada Games Host Society and the Canada Games Council (CGC) are thrilled to announce Computers for Schools NL (CFS-NL) as the presenting partner for two major initiatives at the 2025 Games — the Sport Equipment Legacy Program and Canada Games Cauldron. This partnership also marks the beginning of a new multi-Games collaboration between Computers for Success Canada (CFSC) and the CGC extending through to 2031.

The Sport Equipment Legacy Program is an initiative aimed at promoting the development of amateur sport in Newfoundland and Labrador. Through CFS-NL's support, the program will provide access to a range of high-quality, previously used sports equipment from the 2025 Canada Games, supporting the growth of local sports long after the event concludes.

CFS-NL will also have a prominent presence as the Presenting Partner of the Canada Games Cauldron, which will house the iconic flame igniting the spirit of the Games from August 8-25, 2025.

"We are excited to welcome Computers for Schools NL as a partner in these important initiatives," said Kim Keating and Karl Smith, 2025 Canada Games Board Co-Chairs. "Their dedication to sustainability and community development aligns perfectly with the values of the Canada Games. The Sports Equipment Legacy Program will ensure that the impact of the 2025 Canada Games continues to be felt by athletes and communities for years to come."

Inspired by the collaboration at the local level in Newfoundland & Labrador, the CGC and CFSC are embarking on a national multi-Games partnership, extending the collaboration through the Canada Games in 2027, 2029 and 2031. The long-term relationship is focused on the partners' shared objectives of enhancing circularity and reducing waste in the planning and execution of the Canada Games.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Computers for Success Canada over the next four Canada Games and work together to spark greatness in Canadians through the inclusive power of technology and sport," said Kelly-Ann Paul, CGC President and CEO. "Reducing our environmental impact is a key priority for the Canada Games, and we are proud to promote circularity and reduce electronic waste through this valued partnership while also supporting the reach and impact of Computers for Success Canada in communities across Canada."

"The Canada Games is the largest multi-sport event in Canada and occurs every two years. Computers for Schools NL is absolutely delighted to be a partner with the 2025 Canada Games in St. John's," said Allan Miller, Board Chair, CFS-NL. "Our program will provide technical advice and equipment to meet the computer requirements for these Games. This is a significant contribution to the success of this national sporting event and will become a legacy for future Games."

"As an ex-high-performance athlete and coach, I am thrilled about this strategic partnership," said Michel Langelier, Executive Director, CFSC. "This will not only make this emblematic sporting event more sustainable, but will also pave the way to support local clubs across the nation making these athletes ambassadors of our mission."

For more information about the 2025 Canada Games

About the St. John's 2025 Canada Games

From August 8 – 25, 2025, the 2025 Canada Games will bring together over 4,800 athletes, managers, and coaches, across 19 different sports for the largest multi-sport event in the country. The Canada Games showcase the best of the best in sport and highlight the immense talents of our youth. The Games create a spirit of unity that spans each province and territory. People connect in ways that go beyond the field of play, forming bonds that are deeply rooted in friendship and a collective passion for amateur sport in Canada. The 2025 Canada Games invites Canadians to come and connect through friendship, sport, adventure and the experience that is St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. In a place like no other, you can expect to find a Games like no other. For further information visit 2025canadagames.ca or follow us on X, Facebook, and Instagram (@2025canadagames).

About Computers for Success Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence – Canada Inc.

CFSC-OPEC is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling a digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

