WestJet to provide domestic and transborder connectivity to Condor Airlines guests destined for Canada

CALGARY, AB, June 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Beginning today, WestJet guests will gain direct access to Frankfurt International Airport (FRA) from five Canadian airports through the expansion of WestJet's long-standing partnership with Condor Airlines. Expanding upon the airlines' previous interline agreement, WestJet and Condor will codeshare for the first time in their 10-year partnership.

Guttentag, Germany! WestJet directly connects five Canadian cities to Frankfurt through Condor Airlines codeshare agreement (CNW Group/WESTJET, an Alberta Partnership)

Through the agreement, WestJet will sell itineraries on flights operated by Condor Airlines from Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax to Germany's busiest airport, with the ease of a single ticket and through checked baggage, earning WestJet Dollars throughout. Additionally, Condor guests looking to explore Canada can take advantage of WestJet's expansive domestic network with the same benefits. WestJet will also provide connectivity to the United States for Condor guests connecting through Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto and Halifax later this summer.

"Through the expansion of our partnership with Condor Airlines, we are unlocking amazing opportunities for our guests in Europe and Canada to access an extensive list of tourism destinations on both sides of the Atlantic," said John Weatherill, WestJet Group Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer. "Our shared passion for affordable leisure travel has allowed our partnership to evolve to meet the growing demand for transatlantic travel, and we look forward to welcoming the world to Canada this summer."

"With Condor's return to Calgary, it's been high time for us to strengthen our ties with WestJet and improve travel for our passengers and sales partners," says Jens Boyd, Commercial Director at Condor. "Everyone will be able to access our joint codeshare network to Frankfurt and beyond through WestJet.com, and services can be added irrespective of where the ticket was booked. In parallel, we are streamlining connections at all Canadian airports by allowing our passengers to go to their connecting gate right after immigration without having to pick up their luggage first."

Guests from across WestJet's network will enjoy the convenience of booking their entire journey on one ticket through WestJet.com and the WestJet App starting today and will benefit from a seamless single connection at FRA with baggage transfers and earning WestJet Dollars throughout their journey. Book today at WestJet.com.

About WestJet

In 28 years of serving Canadians, WestJet has cut airfares in half and increased the flying population in Canada to more than 50 per cent. WestJet launched in 1996 with three aircraft, 250 employees and five destinations, growing over the years to more than 180 aircraft, 14,000 employees and more than 100 destinations in 26 countries.

For more information about everything WestJet, please visit westjet.com.

