GTAA Completes Issue of Notes Due October 5, 2051

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority ("GTAA") today announced that it has completed an offering of $400 million 3.15% Notes due October 5, 2051 (Secured), Series 2021-1 (the "Notes") on a private placement basis (the "Offering") pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to partially repay certain short-term indebtedness of the GTAA. The co-lead agents for the Offering were RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., and CIBC World Markets Inc. and the co-managers for the Offering were National Bank Financial Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for four years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

