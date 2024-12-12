THETFORD MINES, QC, Dec. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - KDA Group Inc. (TSXV: KDA) ("KDA" or the "Corporation"), a leader in innovative technological solutions for healthcare professionals, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Groupe Technologique KDA ("Tech KDA"), in partnership with Pharmacie Horizon Santé and Dr. Éric Poirier, surgical oncologist practicing at the Clinique des Maladies du Sein at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Québec (CHU de Québec-Université Laval), has signed a letter of intent, dated December 11, 2024, to integrate the innovative Medherize platform. This project aims to address the complex challenges associated with managing outpatient oncology treatments for breast cancer patients.

Pharmacie Horizon Santé, a pharmaceutical distributor specializing in specialty medications and a network of independent pharmacists with 23 affiliated pharmacies across Quebec, brings valuable expertise in community pharmacy. This collaboration combines the complementary strengths of Pharmacie Horizon Santé, Dr. Éric Poirier's oncology expertise, and Tech KDA's technological development capabilities. Together, they aim to optimize the management of complex oncology treatments by integrating proximity pharmaceutical care, specialized medical expertise, and innovative technological solutions.

Pharmacie Horizon Santé introduces a unique hybrid approach to managing and monitoring specialty medications. This innovative method combines the best of both worlds: patients retain access to their usual community pharmacies for collecting their regular and specialty medications while benefiting from structured follow-up provided by specialized support pharmacies.

Managing patients undergoing oncology treatments is inherently complex, requiring rigorous monitoring (blood tests, liver assessments, electrocardiograms (ECGs)) and efficient coordination despite healthcare professionals' heavy workloads and the risks of treatment discontinuation due to side effects or frequent adjustments.

To address these challenges, Tech KDA developed Medherize, an integrated solution within its Adherize+ platform. Medherize simplifies coordination between patients and healthcare professionals through real-time tracking, Dossier Santé Québec (DSQ) and ECG data integration, and rapid, precise adjustments.

Based on validated protocols, Medherize offers automated interventions to manage side effects such as neutropenia or diarrhea, providing all stakeholders with shared access to a common timeline to maximize care efficiency.

Finally, Medherize will soon extend its capabilities to manage specialty medications for complex treatments, including:

Biotherapies,

Oncology therapies,

Medications for autoimmune diseases,

Medications for rare genetic diseases.

Yves Marmet, President of Tech KDA, stated: "With Medherize, we address critical oncology challenges while providing healthcare professionals with powerful tools to simplify the management of complex care."

Jérôme-Henri Lavoie, General Manager of Pharmacie Horizon Santé, added: "This collaboration embodies our vision: to provide practical and innovative solutions to the challenges of specialized treatments while focusing on patients and their freedom to choose their healthcare professionals."

Dr. Éric Poirier, surgical oncologist at CHU de Québec-Université Laval, commented: "Medherize introduces an integrated and innovative approach that meets patient needs while supporting healthcare professionals in their daily practice."

ABOUT KDA GROUP

KDA Group is a leader in technological innovations and specialized software solutions (SaaS – Software as a service) for the healthcare professionals' market. KDA is a corporation that offers quality products and has respected expertise among the various stakeholders in the pharmaceutical and medical sectors. The technology products developed by KDA aim, among other things, to accelerate the healthcare's digital transformation, and are available for the Canadian and international markets. Additional information about the Corporation is available at www.groupkda.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT PHARMACIE HORIZON SANTÉ

Founded by pharmacist Mr. Laurier Lavoie, Pharmacie Horizon Santé unites independent pharmacists dedicated to providing personalized services and quality care with a patient-centered approach.

ABOUT DR. ÉRIC POIRIER

A recognized specialist in breast cancer treatment, Dr. Éric Poirier combines clinical expertise with innovation to address the challenges of complex oncology treatments.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release from KDA Group contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the words assumption, goal, guidance, objective, outlook, strategy, target, and other similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as aim, anticipate, believe, predict, could, expect, intend, may, plan, seek, should, strive, and will. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make estimates and assumptions and express opinions based on current conditions and anticipated developments, as well as other factors that Management may deem appropriate under the circumstances.

There is inherent uncertainty and significant risk in these estimates, assumptions, and opinions, particularly of a commercial, economic, and competitive nature, and they are therefore subject to change. KDA Group cannot guarantee that these estimates, assumptions, and opinions will prove to be accurate.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

