MONTREAL, March 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Baie-Comeau based Groupe-conseil TDA is proud to announce that it is joining CIMA+, one of the largest private consulting engineering firms in Canada. This acquisition of Groupe-conseil TDA, which has over 70 employees including engineers, technicians, and senior managers, brings the total number of CIMA+ employees to over 2,400.

"Through this transaction, Groupe-conseil TDA will, from now on, be part of a large-scale firm that will allow us to enhance our service offer to our valuable clients," says Jacques Parent, President of Groupe-conseil TDA.

"It is with open arms that we welcome our new colleagues within the CIMA+ team and are looking forward to combining our knowledge and experience to provide quality work to our clients throughout Quebec," adds François Plourde, President and CEO of CIMA+.

CIMA+'s team is proud to unite its resources with those of Groupe-conseil TDA to drive the firm forward and offer a diversified range of expertise to its clients in Quebec, and most specifically in the North Shore region. The growth and maintenance of a skilled and qualified team are a guarantee of stability and support to the socioeconomic development of the region

"We are pleased to welcome Groupe-conseil TDA in the CIMA+ family. When evaluating the possibility of a merger between our two firms, we immediately noticed that we share similar cultures and values. The quality of services offered, diversity of expertise, and client satisfaction being at the core of TDA's priorities, we are convinced that the merger will create value for the employees, clients and shareholders of both our organizations," says Steeve Fiset, Chief Strategy Officer at CIMA+.

Current TDA offices in Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles will be maintained with the same contact information under the CIMA+ banner.

About CIMA+

CIMA+ provides a variety of engineering consulting services, namely in the areas of buildings, infrastructure assets, transportation, energy & resources, project management, environment and communication systems. With its growing presence east of Quebec City, CIMA+'s team relies on decades of experience throughout Canada to offer excellence in engineering projects.

The search for excellence has been part of our DNA since our foundation in 1990. This commitment has allowed CIMA+ to position itself among the most prominent consulting engineering firms in Canada. Today, with more than 30 offices across Canada, CIMA+ employs 2,400 people, over half of whom share ownership of the company.

At CIMA+ we believe that engineering exists to improve and enhance the lives around us. Sustainable solutions inspired by engineering help meet the many challenges of today and tomorrow. Because when you engineer for people, you also engineer for a better world. For more information, please visit www.cima.ca.

About Groupe-conseil TDA

Committed to ensuring quality and client satisfaction, Groupe-conseil TDA endeavours to always be at the cutting-edge of technological developments in terms of consulting engineering. With widely recognized expertise, each member of the Groupe-conseil TDA team strives to acquire the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively use the new recognized technologies.

Groupe-conseil TDA's reputation is also attributable to the fact that the majority of its employees live on the North Shore and have an in-depth knowledge of regional needs. This is totally in line with our philosophy that aims at maximizing the economic spinoffs in the region and offer quick and effective services.

Groupe-conseil TDA provides high-quality services to its numerous clients and is a leader in consulting engineering on the North Shore.

SOURCE CIMA+

