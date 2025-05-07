TORONTO, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenShield proudly announces the launch of GreenShield Ventures – an innovation hub dedicated to developing new products and services to revolutionize health outcomes for all Canadians.

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield is uniquely positioned to spearhead transformative innovation for the greater good. GreenShield Ventures will harness the ingenuity of its talented developers and intrapreneurs to incubate and build groundbreaking digital solutions in insurance, benefits administration, and healthcare delivery. These forward-thinking solutions will then be embedded and scaled within GreenShield+, Canada's leading integrated health and benefits platform, ensuring a seamless health and benefits experience as new products and services are added.

"GreenShield's non-profit social enterprise model – free from shareholder constraints – empowers us to uniquely prioritize the longer-term health and well-being of Canadians," says Zahid Salman, President and CEO, GreenShield. "By leveraging real data insights along with purpose-driven innovation, GreenShield Ventures aims to enhance care, expand access, and break down systemic barriers across Canada's health landscape, furthering our mission of Better Health for All."

At the helm of GreenShield Ventures is Luke Vigeant, a visionary Canadian health entrepreneur and product design leader renowned for creating intuitive client experiences. Vigeant is the co-founder and former President of Inkblot Technologies – a mental health platform known for its personalized therapist matching tool and user-centric approach. Vigeant brought his expertise to GreenShield in 2021 when the company acquired Inkblot to become part of GreenShield Health. Vigeant's role was then expanded to oversee the development of a new integrated health and benefits ecosystem, later named GreenShield+. Since then, GreenShield Health has become Canada's fastest-growing digital healthcare providers, integrating mental health, telemedicine, pharmacy and chronic disease management services along with benefits coverage and claims reimbursement into the GreenShield+ ecosystem.



"True innovation begins with a deep understanding of patients and plan members," says Luke Vigeant, Senior Vice President, GreenShield Ventures. "GreenShield Ventures places Canadians at the heart of our innovation process – developing and testing solutions within our ecosystem to ensure they meet the evolving needs of those we serve. By validating and then seamlessly integrating our innovations into GreenShield+, we know we are delivering an unparalleled health and benefits experience."

Founded in 1957 as a purpose-driven non-profit, GreenShield is committed to reinvesting its excess earnings to directly support the health and well-being of underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, the company has committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of this year, with a focus on mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management. United by a commitment to advancing health equity, GreenShield Ventures will work closely with GreenShield Cares to develop products and services that meet the needs of all Canadians.

To learn more about how GreenShield Ventures is leveraging purpose-driven innovation to advance Better Health for All visit GreenShield's website Purpose driven innovation | GreenShield Ventures.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health and benefits experience with coverage and care in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we prioritize and reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management. Our scalable initiatives deliver meaningful change in pursuit of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and named on the Fortune's Change the World list.

SOURCE GreenShield

For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Sarah Mortimer, Communications Manager, [email protected], 647-221-9037