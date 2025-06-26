TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, is proud to announce the expansion of its Essential Medicines program (EMP) to Nova Scotia and Alberta. This milestone reinforces GreenShield's commitment to bridging the health equity gap by supporting underserved Canadians. With over one million Canadians lacking prescription drug coverage, this expansion builds on the success of the program's 2023 launch in Ontario and reflects GreenShield's vision for a scalable, community-driven model that delivers universal drug coverage where it is needed most.

GreenShield's Essential Medicines program provides 12 months of access to essential prescription medications - up to a value of $1,000 - at no cost to eligible individuals without private or public drug coverage. Medications are dispensed, shipped, and supported through GreenShield's pharmacy, ensuring a seamless and dignified experience for those who need it most.

"Our Essential Medicines program is rooted in our founding purpose," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO of GreenShield. "Nearly 70 years ago, our journey began in a Windsor pharmacy, where a mother faced an impossible choice between her health and her child's. That moment inspired our founder to create North America's first prepaid drug plan. Today, that same belief drives us: no Canadian should have to choose between health and affordability. This program shows how public-private partnerships can create lasting, scalable solutions to Canada's healthcare challenges."

Tailored Regional Delivery

GreenShield's Essential Medicines program is delivered through customized, community-based partnerships that reflect the unique needs of each region. This approach enables GreenShield to reach those most in need.

In Nova Scotia, for example, GreenShield works through a referral-based partnership model with IONS (Impact Organizations of Nova Scotia), connecting with local organizations whose staff and clients require access to essential medicines. One participant, Emily McCallum, a part-time student and nanny managing a fibromyalgia diagnosis, shared:

"It definitely took a large chunk of stress out of things. Even if a doctor changes my medication, I don't have to panic about whether I can afford it. There's at least one consistent thing in my healthcare now—and that gives me more space to focus on school."

In Alberta, the program is being piloted in partnership with The Alex Community Health Centre in Calgary, which has served the city's most vulnerable residents for over 50 years. Bethan Simms, Director of Primary Care at The Alex, noted:

"We see people delay or abandon treatment because they simply can't afford it. GreenShield's partnership has been essential for creating a responsive and supportive environment for our team's needs."

A Scalable Model for National Impact

GreenShield's Essential Medicines program is more than a short-term solution—it's a proven, scalable, and sustainable blueprint for equitable access to prescription drug coverage in Canada. As a purpose-driven, non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield reinvests its services and excess earnings to improve the health and well-being of underserved populations. The organization focuses its efforts where it has the expertise to make the greatest impact—specifically in the areas of mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management.

The Essential Medicines program is one of several signature initiatives under the GreenShield Cares social impact platform. It is designed to fill critical gaps in the current system by supporting individuals who lack drug coverage, without reducing access for those with employer-sponsored plans or shifting the funding burden to taxpayers. By working with trusted community partners, the program is tailored to local needs while complementing existing public and private systems.

"As we expand to more provinces, the impact of our Essential Medicines program will grow—not just in prescriptions filled, but in lives impacted," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, GreenShield Cares. "This is what it looks like when a purpose-driven non-profit organization works hand-in-hand with community partners to deliver meaningful, measurable change. It's not just about access—it's about dignity, equity, and building a healthier future for all."

This program builds on GreenShield's long-standing commitment to addressing Canada's most pressing health challenges through data-informed, community-based solutions. As outlined in its 2024 Impact Report, GreenShield has invested over $59 million and positively impacted nearly 750,000 lives, and is on track to reach its goal of investing $75 million to improve the lives of at least one million Canadians by the end of 2025.

Read GreenShield's full Impact Report here: https://grnshld.com/impact-report-2024

