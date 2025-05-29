GreenShield's 2024 Impact Report: Transforming Health and Well-being for Canadians

GreenShield's journey began nearly 70 years ago with a simple yet profound mission: to make healthcare accessible to all Canadians. Founded by William Wilkinson, who introduced North America's first prepaid drug plan, GreenShield has remained steadfast in its commitment to reinvesting excess earnings to improve healthcare and promote health equity.

Key Achievements in 2024

The 2024 Impact Report showcases GreenShield's progress toward reaching their goal to invest $75 million to positively impact one million Canadians by the end of 2025, demonstrating the powerful synergy between business growth and social impact:

Social Impact Investments : In 2024, GreenShield grew its enterprise-wide social impact investments to $12.7 million , positively impacting 300,000 lives across Canada . This brings the cumulative total to over $59 million invested and nearly 750,000 people positively impacted.

: In 2024, GreenShield grew its enterprise-wide social impact investments to , positively impacting 300,000 lives across . This brings the cumulative total to over invested and nearly 750,000 people positively impacted. Mental Health Initiatives : GreenShield co-created culturally appropriate mental health products and services, with investments exceeding $21.4 million to date. These initiatives have positively impacted 525,000 Canadians.

: GreenShield co-created culturally appropriate mental health products and services, with investments exceeding to date. These initiatives have positively impacted 525,000 Canadians. Essential Medicines Program : Addressing the accessibility gap for the one million Canadians without prescription drug coverage, GreenShield's Essential Medicines program has positively impacted over 90,000 Canadians.

: Addressing the accessibility gap for the one million Canadians without prescription drug coverage, GreenShield's Essential Medicines program has positively impacted over 90,000 Canadians. Oral Health Access : Since 2016, GreenShield invested $23 million to expand oral health clinic capacity and advance oral health research, providing dental care to 63,000 underserved Canadians. With the introduction of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, GreenShield is transitioning from direct involvement in oral health to focus on other emerging public health priorities.

: Since 2016, GreenShield invested to expand oral health clinic capacity and advance oral health research, providing dental care to 63,000 underserved Canadians. With the introduction of the Canadian Dental Care Plan, GreenShield is transitioning from direct involvement in oral health to focus on other emerging public health priorities. GreenShield+ Enhancements: The GreenShield+ platform was further enhanced to empower individuals to understand their benefits, seamlessly connect with care, and take charge of their health. New features include chronic disease management support to help address the 80% of chronic conditions that can be prevented through healthy lifestyle changes.

Leadership and Vision

"We fundamentally believe healthcare is a right, not a privilege. This founding principle has guided us for nearly 70 years and continues to shape our mission of Better Health for All," said Zahid Salman, President & CEO of GreenShield. "As a non-profit operating without shareholders, we are uniquely positioned to prioritize longer-term health outcomes by reinvesting excess earnings to directly support the health and well-being of underserved communities."

Creating a Virtuous Cycle of Positive Impact

"At GreenShield, achieving bold growth targets while staying true to our purpose is not only possible but essential," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs & GreenShield Cares. "By integrating business growth with social impact, we create a virtuous cycle of positive change. As our business grows, our capacity to give back, scale programs, and positively influence Canadians expands exponentially."

Recognition and Awards

GreenShield's efforts have not gone unnoticed. The company was recertified under Imagine Canada's Caring Company designation, exceeding the required giving benchmark by up to 20 times more — one of the highest levels of giving in the country. GreenShield was also recognized on Fortune magazine's prestigious Change the World list, as one of the top 50 organizations driving meaningful change worldwide.

A Call to Action

GreenShield invites Canadians to explore the full 2024 Impact Report and join in their mission to create a healthier, more equitable future for all. To learn more about GreenShield's social impact initiatives, visit www.greenshield.ca/en-ca/si-report-2024

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health and benefits experience with coverage and care in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, offering insurance, administering benefits and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we prioritize and reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management. Our scalable initiatives deliver meaningful change in pursuit of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and named on the Fortune's Change the World list.

