A bold step forward in health equity and innovation to support whole person wellness, GreenShield's new nurse-led program addresses a critical gap in hormonal health care—empowering Canadians across life stages.

TORONTO, July 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Three in four Canadian women experience disruptive menopausal symptoms and one in four men face hormonal shifts like low testosterone. Despite this widespread impact, Canadians still face fragmented education and a one-size-fits-all approach to hormonal health care, which can often lead to worsened health outcomes and increased absenteeism in the workplace.

GreenShield, Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, today announced the launch of its new Personalized Hormonal Health Program—a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to support Canadians through life-stage hormonal changes.

Building on the integrated capabilities of GreenShield+—Canada's first fully integrated platform combining healthcare services and benefits coverage—GreenShield's comprehensive nurse-led Hormonal Health program merges clinical insights with personalized support to proactively manage hormonal health. Whether it's navigating the effects of perimenopause and menopause, or addressing andropause and low testosterone, the program is designed to empower all Canadians to take control of their hormonal wellness with care that adapts to their needs over time.

"Hormonal health is not a niche issue—it's a national health gap," said Joe Blomeley, EVP, GreenShield Health. "Nearly half of Canadian women feel unprepared for menopause, and awareness of hormonal changes in men remains limited. Canadians deserve access to care that not only informs but empowers them to thrive through every stage of life. Our new nurse-led program is designed to support all individuals with personalized care that meets their evolving health needs. By delivering integrated, whole-person care, we're advancing our mission of Better Health for All and ensuring no one feels alone on their health journey."

Designed to help members understand and manage the impact of hormonal changes on their everyday health—from energy and mood to sleep and metabolism—GreenShield's program includes:

A complimentary nurse intake and assessment so employees can get a full picture of their health

Full hormone panel testing

A personalized care plan tailored to each member's needs

Virtual consultations with a hormonal health provider (e.g., nurse practitioner)

Ongoing health support via direct messaging

Home delivery of any required treatments

The program is fully connected into GreenShield's broader ecosystem—making it easy for members to access mental health services, telemedicine, pharmacy care, well-being tools, and their benefits plan all in one place. This creates a fully integrated, holistic care journey that supports members at every stage of their health experience.

Whether the member knows exactly what they are looking for, or is unsure where to begin, GreenShield+ offers a guided, intuitive experience. Key features include:

Life stage-based support: Tailored content and services that evolve with the member, addressing everything from reproductive health and parenting to menopause and healthy aging.

Tailored content and services that evolve with the member, addressing everything from reproductive health and parenting to menopause and healthy aging. Personalized, data-driven recommendations: "Next Best Action" suggestions that connect members to the right support at the right time.

"Next Best Action" suggestions that connect members to the right support at the right time. An intuitive interface: Simplified coverage and care navigation, helping members make more confident health decisions.

"Hormonal changes can deeply affect a person's physical, mental, and emotional well-being—often leading to lower engagement and more time away from work," said Nadim Kara, Executive Vice President of People and Culture at GreenShield. "Our integrated model is designed to meet people where they are, making it easier to access holistic care that reflects their individual needs. This program is a clear example of how we're evolving our payer-provider model to support the real, everyday health needs of those we serve—including our own employees through our Total Rewards Program."

GreenShield's Total Rewards program is market-leading across three priority areas that are core to the company's values: mental health, social impact and inclusion. Notably, the program includes $10,000 of mental health coverage per year, and donation matching of $3,000 per year towards charities of each employee's choice. Last month, GreenShield's Total Rewards Program expanded to include access to its new Hormonal Health program, including three consultations with a nurse practitioner. This offering builds on GreenShield's inclusive benefits for family building, gender affirmation and more, along with expanded plan choices that employees can customize to their lifestyle, all accessible through the GreenShield+ integrated health and benefits platform.

About GreenShield

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield believes health care is a right, not a privilege. We're dedicated to improving health outcomes, driving systemic change, and building a future where every Canadian can reach their full health and well-being potential.

We are revolutionizing the health and benefits experience with coverage and care in one place. Through our unique integrated payer-provider ("payvider") model, we offer insurance, administer benefits and pay claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, telemedicine and chronic disease management as a 'provider'.

As a non-profit social enterprise without shareholders, we prioritize and reinvest our excess earnings to directly support underserved communities. Through GreenShield Cares, we've committed $75 million to improve the health of over one million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management. Our scalable initiatives deliver meaningful change in pursuit of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is proud to be recognized as one of Canada's Most Admired Corporate Cultures, a leading Imagine Canada Caring Company, and named on the Fortune's Change the World List.

* As part of our commitment to inclusion, GreenShield recognizes that the terms "women's health" and "men's health" can be understood expansively. Our program is designed to serve all individuals regardless of gender identity.

