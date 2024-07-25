Funds support Emergency Management and Disaster Risk Reduction to provide immediate and lasting help.

TORONTO, July 25, 2024 /CNW/ - GreenShield is proud to announce its partnership with the Canadian Red Cross Disaster Response Alliance (DRA), progressing their commitment to proactively support disaster relief efforts. With an annual donation of $200,000, GreenShield will help the Canadian Red Cross assist families, businesses, and communities after a disaster.

"As a non-profit social enterprise, GreenShield is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Mandy Mail, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing, Communications & GreenShield Cares. "Our partnership with the Canadian Red Cross Disaster Response Alliance is a critical step forward to accelerate our ability to support Canadians in times of crisis. We recognize the need for humanitarian support and the important role we play to stand by those impacted."

Through the DRA, the Canadian Red Cross can pre-position supplies, and ensure systems and disaster teams are ready to respond across the country. The DRA is crucial within Red Cross to help expand its preparedness efforts, so they can continue to be there when Canadians need them.

As Canada's only national non-profit health and benefits company, GreenShield puts Canadians first, at the centre of all they do. By formalizing their partnership with Canadian Red Cross' DRA, GreenShield will make a positive, long-lasting impact on Canadians, all in pursuit of the company's mission of Better Health for All.

As a non-profit social enterprise, GreenShield reinvests its earnings and redeploys its health services to support Canadian communities. The company's overarching goal is to reinvest $75 million to improve the lives of at least one million Canadians by the end of 2025.

In addition to being part of the Canadian Red Cross' DRA, GreenShield will continue to support disaster relief efforts by offering two hours of free GreenShield Health virtual therapy to Canadians in times of crisis. Employees can also volunteer with the Canadian Red Cross in a variety of ways, such as by providing check-in calls through the Friendly Calls program to connect with people who could benefit from greater connection, or who may have limited social and family links.

About GreenShield:

GreenShield is an integrated health and benefits organization and the first organization in Canada to operate as a payer-provider — offering insurance, administering benefits, and paying claims as a 'payer' while offering health services such as mental health, pharmacy, and telemedicine services as a 'provider.' Integrating both sides of the payer-provider equation enables GreenShield to simplify access to care, remove administrative barriers, and improve health outcomes for its customers.

GreenShield is uniquely structured as a non-profit social enterprise that reinvests its earnings and redeploys its services to support equity-seeking Canadian communities via its social impact brand, GreenShield Cares. The company's overarching goal is to generate $75 million of social impact investments to improve the lives of at least 1 million Canadians by the end of 2025, focusing on mental health, oral health, essential medicines, and chronic disease management.

As the industry's noble challenger, GreenShield continues to innovate, evolving its offerings and services to deepen its mission of Better Health for All.

GreenShield is comprised of three non-profit entities: Green Shield Canada (GSC), Green Shield Association (GSA) and Green Shield Canada Foundation (GSCF), and GSA's wholly owned subsidiaries, including Green Shield Health Inc. and Green Shield Administration Inc.

