TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) announced it's committing $150,000 to six Black and Indigenous-led groups that are supporting communities around Toronto Pearson.

This announcement continues the work the GTAA has been doing to support Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, including a commitment to the BlackNorth Initiative, which the GTAA signed in July 2020. Providing funding to these community groups is a measurable step toward fulfilling a promise to help build better futures for those impacted by systemic racism.

The organizations sharing in the support have previously been recipients of funding through the 2020 Nest Fund. They include:

The Black Youth School Success Initiative is a prevention and intervention school support program that supports Black children and youth from grade 6 through high school.

Eshkiniigjik Naandwechigegamig, Aabiish Gaa Binjibaaying (ENAGB) provides mental, emotional, physical and spiritual programming and services to Indigenous youth aged 12–29 years.

Help a Girl Out works to ensure all women have access to sanitary products regardless of circumstance and initiates year-round anti-stigma campaigns and educational workshops to end menstrual shame among women and girls in Canada .

. Helping Hands Platform is a grassroots organization led by Black youth that matches Black, newcomer and low socioeconomic status youth with volunteer, educational, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities.

Trust 15 Youth Community Support Organization provides youth in the Rexdale/ North Etobicoke area with programs that promote and facilitate positive behaviour, creative expression and cooperative working skills.

area with programs that promote and facilitate positive behaviour, creative expression and cooperative working skills. Weston Frontlines Centre is a dynamic youth charity in York-South Weston that provides culturally relevant and inclusive programming—from homework/tutoring programs and camps to pop-up events and employment programs—to children and youth ages 6–29.

"We're very proud to be able to take an active role and continue our support of these organizations, as they each have their own unique area of concentration and activities," says Molara Awosedo, Director, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion with the GTAA. "We look forward to continuing to work together with these organizations to support the diverse communities around Toronto Pearson."

The previous funding provided to these groups benefitted 1,629 Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour community members. The organizations were also able to increase their fundraising capacities, which resulted in more than $2 million being raised separately.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

