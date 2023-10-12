TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority ("GTAA") proudly announces a significant job fair for Toronto Pearson, Canada's largest airport, taking place today at the Toronto Congress Centre.

With a vibrant workforce of almost 50,000 diverse individuals from varied backgrounds, Toronto Pearson embodies the spirit of unity and ambition. All are driven by the shared vision of shaping a premier global airport for the future. As the heartbeat of Canadian aviation, Toronto Pearson is a dynamic work environment, characterized by an unwavering sense of community pride and purpose.

In anticipation of the bustling winter travel season and with the aim to deliver an unmatched passenger experience, Toronto Pearson employers are in an active recruitment phase. A number of job opportunities await, including from roles in customer service, security, food and beverage, baggage handling, airlines, airlines and management and supervisory positions.

Today's job fair showcases the collective effort of industry partners across the aviation network, joining forces to help Toronto Pearson achieve its expansion goals. Prospective candidates can look forward to engaging with more than 25 employers who work at the GTAA, such as the GTAA, Air Canada, FedEx, HMS Host, Paladin Security, Porter Airlines, Sheraton and WestJet. The event is projected to draw approximately 400 potential employees.

"The GTAA is committed to making Toronto Pearson a sought-after destination for current and prospective employees to build meaningful careers. I encourage all of those interested who have a passion for customer service, aviation, and working somewhere that you be proud to join us at the Toronto Congress Centre with your resume – I am confident there will be an opportunity right for you," said Karen Mazerkuwich, Vice-President of Stakeholder Relations and Communications at the GTAA.

"The past few years posed significant challenges for aviation. However, as we emerge and adapt, the industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace. The pandemic underscored the need for a resilient workforce and fostered deeper collaboration amongst aviation partners. This job fair is a testament to those learnings."

Event Details:

Date: October 12, 2023

Location: Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd., Etobicoke

Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Note: Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for three years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19. For our corporate X (formerly Twitter) channel, please visit @PearsonComms. For operational updates and passenger information, please visit @TorontoPearson/@AeroportPearson on Twitter. You can also follow us on Facebook or Instagram.

