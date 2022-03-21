Despite the dramatic impacts of COVID-19 on Toronto Pearson's business, the commitment to surrounding communities remains a priority

TORONTO, March 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has announced a call for proposals for its 2022 Uplift Fund, committing $350,000 for organizations dedicated to breaking down barriers to employment and cultivating opportunity for communities around Toronto Pearson. Interested organizations can apply for up to $75,000 in funding for 1-year projects.

The GTAA's Uplift Fund has been investing and partnering in programming, advocacy and research to support local area residents to gain the skills, connections and opportunities needed to be meaningfully employed since 2018. Given the dramatic effects that COVID-19 has had on employment in the communities Toronto Pearson serves, never before has support of this nature been more important.

"As Canada's busiest airport, Toronto Pearson connects people far and wide to opportunity and adventure. We are an integral part of the communities we serve and we're dedicated to lifting up our neighbours," said Robyn Connelly, Director, Sustainability and Social Impact, GTAA. "Although COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on our business, it has also disproportionally impacted our neighbours. Our Uplift Fund is just one way we can continue to collaboratively address underemployment, and in doing so support a strong post-pandemic recovery for the Greater Toronto Area."

This call for proposals will close on April 20 at 5:00 pm. To learn more about the Uplift Fund and the 2022 call for proposals, and to apply, please visit https://www.torontopearson.com/propellerproject .

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Toronto Pearson has been named "Best Large Airport in North America serving more than 40 million passengers" for five years in a row by Airports Council International (ACI), the global trade representative of the world's airports. In recognition of its Healthy Airport program, ACI has also awarded Toronto Pearson the "Best hygiene measures in North America" award for two years running, and Toronto Pearson was the first Canadian airport to receive ACI's global health accreditation for its response to COVID-19.

