TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has announced a call for proposals for its 2020 Nest Fund, committing $300,000 for Black and Indigenous led organizations in support of empowering impacted groups and removing systemic barriers in communities around Toronto Pearson. Interested organizations can apply for a one-time funding grant of up to $50,000 to further strengthen their organizational bandwidth.

In June of 2020, the GTAA joined the voices condemning anti-Black racism, systemic racism, inequality and injustices in all shapes and forms that impact Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, and committed to take a more active role in the community. To further build on its commitments, the airport signed the Black North Initiative CEO Pledge in July 2020, along with other leading organizations in Canada.

"We believe that airports should be a true reflection of diversity and inclusion," said Deborah Flint, President and CEO, GTAA. "Our business, after all, is to connect people and cultures from all over the world—this is the essence of who we are at Toronto Pearson. This call for proposals is a measurable step toward furthering our aspiration, to help build better futures for those impacted by systemic racism."

The GTAA's Nest Fund supports programs and organizations that have a positive impact on communities surrounding Toronto Pearson. The Nest Fund is a funding stream of the Propeller Project, the GTAA's community investment program. This call for proposals aligns with the Propeller Project Fund's areas of concentration, which include partnering with organizations that are focused tackling the complex issue of underemployment, a challenge that many BIPOC communities face.

This call for proposals will close on January 8, 2020 at 5:00 pm. To learn more about the Nest Fund and the 2020 call for proposals, and to apply, please visit https://www.torontopearson.com/en/community/supporting-communities/propeller-project.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) is the operator of Toronto Pearson International Airport. Toronto Pearson served more than 50 million passengers in 2019, making it Canada's busiest airport.

For more information, please visit Toronto Pearson on Twitter (English and French), Facebook or Instagram.

SOURCE Greater Toronto Airports Authority

For further information: GTAA Media Office | [email protected] | (416) 776-3709

Related Links

www.gtaa.com

