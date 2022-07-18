Greater Toronto Airports Authority announces year-end retirements of Chief Financial Officer, Ian Clarke and Vice President, Pat Neville

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Deborah Flint, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), today announced that Ian Clarke, the GTAA's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), will retire effective December 31, 2022. Mr. Clarke has served as CFO since 2017 and has been a force for growth and financial stewardship during his tenure. Mr. Clarke also served on the GTAA Board of Directors from 2012 to 2016 and chaired its Audit Committee for two years. The GTAA will this month initiate the search process to replace Mr. Clarke.

Also retiring effective December 31, 2022 after 21 years at the GTAA is Pat Neville, Vice President of Airport Development and Technical Services. Mr. Neville oversaw the activation of Terminal 1 in addition to numerous other high-profile projects during his time at the organization. The GTAA will this month initiate the search process to replace Mr. Neville.

The GTAA thanks both Mr. Clarke and Mr. Neville for their contributions to the GTAA, including their commitment to smooth transitions to their successors, and wishes them the best in their well-deserved retirement.

