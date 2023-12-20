TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) has entered into Airline Partnership Agreements with several airlines for a new rebate program aimed at driving better performance and passenger experience at Canada's busiest airport.

Airlines representing approximately 90% of seats at Toronto Pearson are eligible to earn rebates by achieving certain passenger volume thresholds and meeting targets related to operational performance, including on-time departures and timely baggage delivery.

These agreements are expected to help the GTAA achieve financial sustainability in two ways: incentivizing passenger growth and reducing the expected rebates the GTAA pays to carriers compared to previous long-term agreements ending December 31, 2023.

Pearson's aeronautical fees combined with the rebate program are competitive to other large airports across North America, which reinforces Toronto Pearson's standing as a leading global hub.

Each agreement lasts for three years, starting January 1, 2024, with a GTAA option to extend for up to two additional years.

About the Greater Toronto Airports Authority

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority is the operator of Toronto – Lester B. Pearson International Airport, Canada's largest airport and a vital connector of people, businesses and goods. Located in one of the fastest-growing cities in North America and Canada's most populous region, the GTAA connects people and goods to the global economy.

