GREATER SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - With over 140 years since the historic discovery of the first nickel deposit in Greater Sudbury, it's no secret that the mining sector in the region is thriving.

Along with many community representatives and stakeholders, nearly 75 Greater Sudbury-based mining supply and service companies will proudly exhibit their global innovations and solutions at MINExpo 2024, the world's largest mining industry event, taking place September 24 to26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The City of Greater Sudbury will also be represented, located at booth 1529 in the North Hall and within the Mining Suppliers Trade Association of Canada (MSTA) Canadian Pavilion. The City team will be focused on supporting Greater Sudbury businesses and advancing investment attraction objectives and opportunities.

"MINExpo is a significant opportunity to champion and promote Greater Sudbury, where we have the land, the talent and the resources that continue to propel the mining sector forward, locally and globally," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "Our companies are driving innovation and sustainability in the mining supply, technology and service sectors. Through our robust network of talent and access to our resources, we continue to be a vital support for the BEV and clean-tech sectors."

With the surging global demand for critical minerals for the Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) sector, the green energy transition and the electrification of mines, the sector continues to be propelled by the more than 300 mining supply, technology and service firms within the region that are driving innovation and sustainability.

As the world's premier mining event, MINExpo draws tens of thousands of attendees from across the globe, making it a crucial platform for Greater Sudbury to promote its mining supply and service expertise and investment potential. The event serves as an opportunity to stay connected with industry partners and organizations, while staying up-to-date on the latest emerging innovations. This is an important initiative that is aligned with the City's strategic plan, and a demonstration of the commitment to economic development and investment readiness.

To explore the history and opportunities in the mining sector in Greater Sudbury, we invite you to explore investsudbury.ca.

SOURCE City of Greater Sudbury

[email protected]