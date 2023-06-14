SUDBURY, ON, June 14, 2023 /CNW/ - For the first time, the City of Greater Sudbury will welcome members of the Travel Media Association of Canada (TMAC) as the host of their annual conference from June 14 to 17, 2023.

"We are excited to welcome travel media from across the country to capture the unique stories of our community," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "This conference brings together experts to highlight our many local tourism offerings and our talent in the hospitality industry."

TMAC is a not-for-profit agency serving almost 400 industry and travel media professionals. Each year, members gather to exchange story ideas, explore new destinations and keep up to date on skills, trends and techniques. Greater Sudbury was chosen as the site of the conference through a competitive bid process.

"This is an opportunity to showcase our city to Canada's best and most active professional travel writers, broadcasters, editors, bloggers, online influencers and photographers," said City of Greater Sudbury Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer. "TMAC will create economic impact throughout the summer while promoting the city's attractions, event venues, culinary accomplishments and hidden gems."

TMAC is excited to host their national conference in Greater Sudbury after being delayed for nearly two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We know the community has been waiting since 2020 to welcome us, and we're delighted to have nearly 200 delegates making their way to Greater Sudbury – for our conference meetings, but just as importantly, to experience all you have to offer," said TMAC President Tracy Ford.

The conference organizers in Greater Sudbury are working alongside TMAC's National Board Members and Conference Chair to prepare for the seven days in total, which includes the conference and press trips, creating a program that will nurture new and exciting partnerships.

"The Conference itself boasts a number of elements, including the much-anticipated Media Marketplace," said TMAC National Board member and Conference Chair Pam Wamback. "Nearly 1,900 individual appointments between travel media and tourism businesses and destinations will take place over the course of two mornings. For many, it will result in published articles and stories immediately. For others, it's the start of relationships that will be key to marketing plans for years to come."

The conference has an estimated $450,000 in economic impact for our community while delegates stay and visit local hotels, retailers, restaurants and attractions. Hosting the TMAC conference promotes our community as a destination to stay and play for tourism, events, conferences and sporting tournaments.

Engaging travel media is an important strategy in the City's tourism marketing and promotional programs. More information about the event is available at www.travelmedia.ca

For Greater Sudbury Tourism information, visit discoversudbury.ca

