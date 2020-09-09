OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Joint Review Panel (the Panel) established to review the proposed Grassy Mountain Coal Project (the Project) and conduct an assessment of the environmental effects of the Project has determined that the public hearing will be held online, using electronic means (Zoom platform) starting on October 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. (MDT). A Notice of Hearing was issued on June 29, 2020. The Panel released an outline of Electronic Hearing Procedures on August 12, 2020. The Panel will finalize the Electronic Hearing Procedures, which describe how the hearing for the Project will be conducted, in the coming weeks.

The hearing will be open to the public via live streaming on YouTube.

Revised Hearing Schedule

Submission/Activity Date Submission filing deadline – Benga August 24 Submission filing deadline – all other parties September 21 Response submission filing deadline – Benga October 5 Deadline for all motions *Note: APJA filing deadline applies to Notices of Question of Constitutional Law (NQCL) October 6 Information session – Electronic hearing procedures October 7 Zoom test session(s) for hearing participants October TBD Start of hearing October 27, 9AM MDT

For information on the public hearing, the panel review process, or to be added to the distribution list for the project contact [email protected] . For information on hearing procedures, please contact [email protected] .

All documents are available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website at canada.ca/iaac-registry , reference number 80101.



SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Alison Reilander, Manager, Communications Operations, Impact Assessment Agency of Canada, 343-543-7701, [email protected]; Communications: Alberta Energy Regulator, 403-297-2575, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.ceaa.gc.ca/

