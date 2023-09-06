Government of Canada grants nearly $2.8 million to the Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal to promote the event and the tourist attractions in both host cities.

QUÉBEC, QC, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal (GPCQM) will once again welcome the best racing cyclists in the world to participate in two races as part of the UCI World Tour's men's cycling circuit. These competitions are enabling the host cities to shine internationally, in addition to generating substantial economic spin-offs. They also encourage Canadians to lead active lives and achieve their sport dreams.

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), is taking the opportunity to announce a non repayable contribution of $2.7M to help market the 2023, 2024 and 2025 editions of the GPCQM. The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity, is announcing $75,000 in support from Sport Canada to host the 2023 edition of this international sport competition in Canada.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic growth relies on organizations with strong roots in the regional economy; they represent key assets in building a sustainable, inclusive economy.

Quotes

"This coming September 8 and 10, the top cyclists will take part in the Grands Prix Cyclistes, surpassing some significant challenges, such as climbing Mount Royal and taming the hilly terrain of Old-Québec. CED's financial contribution to this prestigious race represents excellent news in promoting the Québec and Montréal regions for the next three editions. International events such as this one are an incredible showcase for tourists and sports lovers in Canada and around the world."

The Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED

"This week's Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et de Montréal is an exciting opportunity for Canadians to watch our athletes compete against the world's best, right here at home. Along the circuit, athletes from around the world will enjoy the stunning views of Québec and Montréal. Their performances will serve as inspiration for young people to become the next generation of cyclists to reach the podium."

The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Physical Activity

"In September, Québec et Montréal once again welcome the best cycling teams in the world. Cycling fans and spectators will be able to cheer on cyclists from Canada and beyond, in the heart of Old Quebec and Mount Royal. It's a can't-miss event!"

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament (Quebec) and Minister of Public Services and Procurement

Quick facts

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional offices, it accompanies businesses, organizations, and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.





The funds have been granted under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program. This program aims to help communities seize economic development and diversification opportunities that are promising for the future.





Sport Canada's Hosting Program assists national sport organizations to host international sport events in Canada and contributes to sport excellence and enhances the international profile of national sport organizations in Canada .

