KUUJJUAQ, NUNAVIK, QC , Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The effects trauma are extensive and intricate, impacting multiple generations, particularly due to substance abuse. The establishment of an addiction treatment centre that observes Inuit traditions and practices can serve as a starting point for community members, their families, friends and loved ones to begin the healing journey.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Indigenous Services, Ian Lafrenière, Minister responsible for First Nations and Inuit Relations, and Dave Forrest, President of the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre, participated with many dignitaries and regional partners in the grand opening of the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre in Kuujjuaq.

The Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre provides recovery services to Nunavimmiut struggling with problematic substance use. Through the construction of new modern facilities, the centre will be able to triple its reception capacity, develop services adapted to Inuit culture, and meet the growing needs of families across Nunavik.

The new building consists of 32 beds for users and their children, as well as 12 staff housing units. With a treatment program offered in Inuktitut, the centre provides a warm and welcoming environment for users to begin their healing process. Based on best practices in problematic substance use, the program considers the trauma specific to Nunavik communities. A variety of family housing units, a daycare centre, and a school tutoring area allow families to stay together, thus improving the quality of life for children when a loved one stays at the centre. Construction of an access road and parking lot adjacent to the centre completes this project, which is essential to the well-being of the 14 Inuit communities in Quebec.

The construction of the Isuarsivik centre, a $43.6 million project, was carried out with the financial support of several partners, including an investment of $29 million from the Government of Canada, $8.5 million from the Government of Quebec and $6.13 million from Isuarsivik Centre, Makivvik Corporation, Kativik Regional Government and Kativik Municipal Housing Bureau.

Lastly, the Government of Quebec, through the involvement of the Ministry of Health and Social Services, also announced that funding of $350,000 for the first year, then $3 million per year for the following three years, would be used to support the care and services provided in Isuarsivik.

Quotes

"Thank you to our partners, funders and the Isuarsivik family for standing with us on this significant path and making today possible. After nearly 18 years of hard work, it is finally possible to gather and celebrate the National Grand Opening. Today, we unite in pursuit of a common vision for the future – to deliver comprehensive and culturally sensitive healing programs for Nunavimmiut."

Etua Snowball

Executive Director, Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre

"Thanks to Isuarsivik, people here can receive culturally appropriate services while staying close to their loved ones. This will make the centre a pillar of the healing process in Nunavik. Its grand opening today was made possible thanks to the leadership of the Nunavimmiut. Our role in government has been to support that leadership. This is how we can move towards reconciliation."

The Honourable Patty Hajdu

Minister of Indigenous Services

"The Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre will help ensure people are provided with the care they need and allow them to be close to their families. This is an important moment for the community and was made possible by its leadership."

The Honourable Sean Fraser

Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I am pleased that the government is contributing financially to this project. With these new, much more functional buildings, I am hopeful that they will facilitate the important work of the entire Isuarsivik team. I would like to greet them and thank them from the bottom of my heart for their valuable contribution to the community."

Ian Lafrenière

Quebec Minister responsible for First Nations and Inuit Relations

"Having visited Isuarsivik myself in April of this year, I witnessed this magnificent healing centre that combines clinical best practices in addiction treatment with traditional Inuit values. This wonderful project and its dynamic and specialized team will now benefit all of Nunavik's families. Long live Isuarsivik! »

Lionel Carmant

Quebec's minister responsible for Social Services

Quick facts

The Centre's operating budget is supported by the Community Organization Support Program, administered by the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS), as well as the Ungaluk Safer Communities Program, which Makivvik Corporation and the Kativik Regional Government administer.

Funding for the construction project totals $43.6 million and includes the following contributions: $29 million from the Government of Canada , including: $21 million from Infrastructure Canada; $6.5 million from Indigenous Services Canada; $1.46 million from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation; $8.5 million from the Government of Quebec ; $2.75 million from the Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre; $1.355 million from the Kativik Regional Government; $1.875 million from Makivvik Corporation; $150,000 from the Kativik Municipal Housing Board.

and includes the following contributions:

SOURCE Government of Canada

For further information: Media may contact: Renaud Paquette, Communications Officer, Isuarsivik Regional Recovery Centre, 819-964-2592 (ext. 242); Zeus Eden, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Indigenous Services, [email protected]; Media Relations, Indigenous Services Canada, 819-953-1160, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, [email protected]; Magalie Lapointe, Press Officer, Office of the Minister responsible for Relations with First Nations and Inuit, 450-502-6873, [email protected]; Lambert Drainville, Press Officer, Office of the Minister responsible for Social Services, 418 264-4146, [email protected]