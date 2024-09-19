VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Get ready to celebrate with GRAMMY-nominated international sensation Noah Kahan, BC-born Canadian icon Nelly Furtado and Quebec alt-pop star Roxane Bruneau, the first three headliners announced in a spectacular talent showcase for the Opening Ceremony of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing. There's more to come with additional global headliners and exciting surprises to be announced in the lead up to the Games next February.

Opening Ceremony tickets start as low as $40 (plus fees of $27.07) for a total ticket cost of $67.07. Sign up for early access to purchase is available until 5:00 p.m. PT September 22 at https://invictusgames2025.ca/tickets/. Ticket pre-sale for Opening and Closing Ceremonies and sport events through Ticketmaster starts September 23, with public ticket sale starting September 26.

The Invictus Games is a life-changing opportunity to celebrate courage and the unconquered human spirit. The seventh edition of this unique sporting competition for international wounded, injured, and sick military service members and Veterans takes place February 8 to 16, 2025. The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports including Winter sports for the first time in the natural beauty of Vancouver and Whistler in British Columbia, Canada.

Opening Ceremony – BC Place, 1:00 PM PT, Saturday February 8, 2025

The family-friendly spectacular Opening Ceremony will kick off the Games with an energizing showcase of recording artists and 500+ performers honoring the competitors' inspiring journey of recovery through the power of sport.

Special performances by GRAMMY-nominated Noah Kahan, Canadian icon Nelly Furtado , and Quebec sensation Roxane Bruneau , with more performances and special appearances to be announced!

Closing Ceremony – Live at Rogers Arena, 6:00 PM PT, Sunday February 16, 2025

Bringing nine memorable days of inspiration to a spectacular close, the Closing Ceremony will celebrate the Games' memorable sport performances, special moments and a lifetime of memories for the up to 550 Invictus Games competitors, their family and friends and all supporters.

Headline performances and special appearances to be announced soon!

About The Performers:

Noah Kahan

GRAMMY-nominated, multi-platinum Vermont singer & songwriter Noah Kahan has exploded from his New England roots into the global mainstream, touted as one of the past year's biggest and best new artists. Across three critically acclaimed albums and an EP, Kahan has garnered global renown for his singular mix of Folk, Americana, and Rock, landing more than seven billion streams to date, a 4x Platinum Certification for his hit single 'Stick Season', a Gold Certification for his breakthrough album Stick Season, and a sold-out global headline tour. Always outspoken about his own mental health journey, he also founded The Busyhead Project, a charitable initiative in support of mental health awareness and accessibility, which has raised more than $2.5 million dollars to date.

Nelly Furtado

Multi-talented musician and songwriter Nelly Furtado has over 20 billion global streams and has sold over 35 million albums worldwide. She has sold out arenas across the globe, received numerous awards including multiple GRAMMY wins and seven nominations, wildly becoming one of the most highly respected entertainers in the world. Furtado also embraced her cultural roots, releasing her first Spanish language album, Mi Plan in 2009, which charted at #1 on US Latin Billboard chart. Nelly has been busy recording in the studio and her millions of fans are eagerly awaiting her new album 7 set for release on September 20, 2024.

Roxane Bruneau

With over 180 000 albums sold to this day, Roxane Bruneau is making great strides on the Quebec music scene as a singer-songwriter who is committed to creating French-language songs with international potential. Her first album Dysphorie is certified GOLD and her second album [Acrophobie] earned her a spot in the prestigious Billboard Canadian Albums Top 10. Recently, Roxane found herself as a coach on La Voix in the winter of 2024. With nearly 130 million streams on streaming platforms and music videos with over 95 million views on YouTube, Roxane Bruneau is most definitely here to stay!

About Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

