This special deal is available exclusively when you order on the A&W mobile app* until November 24th

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - A&W is brewing up a hot new deal to celebrate the arrival of Pret Brewed Coffee in its restaurants nationwide. Until November 24th, when you order through the A&W app, you can grab a small freshly Brewed Pret Coffee for just $1 or a small Latte for just $2.

Brewed Coffee: A rich and balanced medium-roasted Brewed Coffee made from organic beans.

Brewed Coffee: A rich and balanced medium-roasted Brewed Coffee made from organic beans. Latte: A flavourful organic espresso shot combined with perfectly steamed, smooth and creamy milk. (CNW Group/A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.)

Latte: A flavourful organic espresso shot combined with perfectly steamed, smooth and creamy milk.

"This delicious deal is the perfect opportunity for those unfamiliar with Pret Coffee to discover what all the hype is about," says Scott Darlow, Lead of Pret A Manger at A&W Canada. "Our fresh, high-quality Pret Coffee is beloved worldwide, and now A&W guests can experience it first-hand, coast-to-coast."

Download the A&W mobile app today to order your small $1 Pret Brewed Coffee or $2 Pret Latte at participating A&W locations nationwide.

Ontario, Alberta and Quebec residents can also redeem this offer when ordering at A&W Restaurants.

*Lattes are only available at A&W Brew Bar® locations .

About Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger is a beloved sandwich and organic coffee chain commonly referred to as Pret and based in the United Kingdom. The first shop opened in London in 1986 where the company is headquartered today. Pret's sandwiches, salads and wraps are freshly handmade each day in shop kitchens using quality ingredients and all coffees, teas and hot chocolates are organic. There are more than 690 Pret shops worldwide with 12,500 team members in 18 international markets (including United Kingdom, Ireland, United States, Hong Kong, France, Dubai, Kuwait, India, Luxembourg, Switzerland, Belgium, Singapore, Germany, Canada, Italy, Greece, Spain and Qatar).

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1060+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian owned and operated. Home of the Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger®, hand-battered onion rings and A&W Root Beer®. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca .

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For Media Inquiries: Jacky Le, [email protected]