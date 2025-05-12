Introducing the Steakhouse Teen Burger™, a sweet and smoky twist on A&W's iconic Teen Burger

Introducing a Steakhouse Twist to the Teen Burger

Enjoy the sweet and smoky notes of bacon jam, the rich creaminess of peppercorn aioli, and the fresh bite of arugula, all working in harmony with the Teen Burger's classic ingredients: real cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, and of course, A&W's juicy grass-fed beef raised without hormones or steroids.

A Winning Teen!

A&W explored over 50 recipes of the A&W classic, such as the Everything Bagel Teen Burger, Cacio e Pepe Teen Burger, and even a Chocolate Teen Burger. These ideas were shared with over 700 Canadian burger lovers where the recipes were ranked by craveability. The Steakhouse Teen Burger emerged as the top craveable recipe by burger lovers. The A&W Menu Development team worked on bringing this winning recipe to life by sourcing the quality ingredients that would embody steakhouse flavours.

"Bacon jam offers sweet and smoky notes, so we kept that as our hero ingredient in this new Steakhouse Teen Burger recipe," says Karan Suri, Senior Director, Innovation at A&W. "It pairs beautifully with the savoury depth of the new peppercorn aioli and the vibrant, peppery crunch of the fresh arugula that we added. These ingredients are going to bring that true steakhouse taste to our guests."

Burger lovers ranked this as their favourite new Teen Burger concept, and now you can try it for yourself! Get the new Steakhouse Teen Burger*, available for a limited time at A&W Restaurants or through the A&W mobile app. And try the new Steakhouse Buddy Burger* for just $4.99.

*Not available in Quebec.

About A&W Canada

A&W is Canada's original burger chain with over 1,070+ restaurants that are proudly Canadian-owned and operated. Home of The Burger Family, we are known for delicious classics like the Teen Burger, hand-battered Onion Rings and A&W Root Beer. You can enjoy our craveworthy burgers, breakfasts and beverages at one of our restaurants across the country. For more information, please visit aw.ca.

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For Media Inquiries: Janvi Singh, [email protected], Rethink Communications LP