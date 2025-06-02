A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - A&W Food Services of Canada Inc. (TSX: AW) ("A&W") announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.480 per share. The dividend will be payable in cash on June 30, 2025 to holders of common shares of record on June 13, 2025. The dividend will be taxed as an eligible dividend.

ABOUT A&W

A&W is a publicly traded company and is the second largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain in Canada. Operating coast-to-coast, A&W restaurants feature famous trade-marked menu items such as The Burger Family®, Chubby Chicken® and A&W Root Beer®. A&W's shares are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange in Canada under the trading symbol "AW".

SOURCE A&W Food Services of Canada Inc.

For further information: Kelly Blankstein, CPA(CA), Chief Financial Officer, 604-988-2141, Email: [email protected], www.awinvestors.ca