Governor General to Visit Thunder Bay

OTTAWA, Feb. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will visit Thunder Bay from February 25 to 26, 2020.

During the visit, the Governor General will deliver remarks at the Special Olympics Opening Ceremony before cheering on athletes at sporting events. Her Excellency will also give presentations to students from Denis Franklin Cromarty High School and Lakehead University, and participate in question and answer sessions. In addition, she will invite youth from the community to cross-country ski with her as part of the GGactive initiative. Finally, she will visit the Aviation Centre of Excellence to learn about its two full-time aviation programs.

Below is Her Excellency's detailed itinerary. Times are indicated in Eastern Standard Time

(UTC – 5).

Tuesday, February 25

2:30 p.m.

Visit to Denis Franklin Cromarty High School

The Governor General will meet with students from Denis Franklin Cromarty High School (DFCHS) and give a presentation to encourage them to aim high and dare to dream. Her Excellency will also answer questions from students.

DFCHS is a private high school that hosts students from many different Sioux Lookout District First Nations. For more information, visit nnec.on.ca/index.php/dennis-franklin-cromarty-high-school/.

Denis Franklin Cromarty High School, 315 Edward Street N, Thunder Bay, ON

OPEN TO MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT: Dobi Frenette, 807-630-2130, [email protected].

3:45 p.m.

Cross-country ski with athletes and youth

As part of GGactive, Her Excellency will cross-country ski with members of the National Team Development Centre (NTDC) and youth from the city. Through the GGactive initiative, the Governor General joins Canadians in activities to promote healthy living.

NTDC Thunder Bay is a community based organization working within the framework of Cross Country Canada to provide elite cross-country skiers with intensive training and competition programs. For more information, visit www.ntdctbay.ca.

Kamview Nordic Trails, 851 20th Side Road, Thunder Bay, ON

OPEN TO MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT: Stacey Levanen, 807-625-3650, [email protected].

6:40 p.m.

Special Olympics Opening Ceremony

The Governor General will deliver remarks and kick-off the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2020.

Established in 1969, the Canadian chapter of this international movement is dedicated to enriching the lives of Canadians with an intellectual disability through the transformative power and joy of sport. For more information, visit www.specialolympics.ca.

Fort William Gardens, 901 Miles Street E, Thunder Bay, ON

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA ONLY

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashleigh Quarrell, 807-627-7240, [email protected].

Wednesday, February 26

Morning

Special Olympics Sporting Competitions

Her Excellency will attend sporting events at various venues. To know more, follow @GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the Games.

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA ONLY

10:30 a.m.

Lakehead University's Research and Innovation Week Opening Ceremony

The Governor General will address students and faculty members from Lakehead University. Her Excellency will also answer questions from students.

Lakehead University is the host to nine Canada Research Chairs and revolutionary facilities such as the world-renowned Paleo-DNA Laboratory and the Biorefining Research Institute. For more information, visit www.lakeheadu.ca.

Lakehead University, 955 Oliver Road, Thunder Bay, ON

OPEN TO MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT: Brandon Walker, 807-343-8372, [email protected].

Afternoon

Special Olympics Sporting Competitions

Her Excellency will attend sporting events at various venues. To know more, follow @GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the Games.

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA ONLY

3 p.m.

Visit to Confederation College's Aviation Centre of Excellence

The Governor General will visit the Aviation Centre of Excellence (ACE) to meet with students from the two full-time aviation programs offered: Aviation Technician – Aircraft Maintenance and Aviation Flight Management.

ACE was built to help meet the growing demand for qualified aviation professionals. For more information, visit www.confederationcollege.ca/aviation-centre-of-excellence.

Thunder Bay International Airport, 2003 Derek Burney Drive, Thunder Bay, ON

OPEN TO MEDIA

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashleigh Quarrell, 807-632-5296, [email protected].

Media information: Charles Anido, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1784 (mobile), [email protected]

