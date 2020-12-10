Governor General to Virtually Visit with Students in Iqaluit, Nunavut

The Governor General visited Inuksuk High School as part of her first official to Nunavut in April 2018. Inuksuk High School has partnered with the Governor General's Academic Medal program since 1985. It offers students diverse academic programs and extracurricular activities, such as kayak making, robotics, cooking and hairdressing, as well as a green club and social justice group. Depending on their course selection, students may receive their instruction in English, French and/or Inuktitut.

GGinteractive is an opportunity for Canadian students from across the country to meet and speak with the Governor General of Canada. During one-on-one sessions from their classrooms, students can ask questions about the role of the governor general, Her Excellency's experiences in space and everything in between.

Fifty-four classrooms have taken part in GGinteractive sessions since the beginning of the program in December 2018. The Governor General will also meet with students from Forest Heights Community School (Chester, Nova Scotia), Georges P. Vanier School (Calgary, Alberta) and Langenburg Central School (Langenburg, Saskatchewan) on Thursday.

The virtual session is made possible by Connected North, a program that fosters student engagement and enhanced education outcomes in remote Indigenous communities. Their goal is to provide students and teachers with access to content that is engaging and innovative, with the hope of increasing feelings of empowerment in school and in life.

To learn more about GGinteractive, visit https://www.gg.ca/en/gginteractive.

Follow GGJuliePayette on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Rob McKinnon, Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-548-1976 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.gg.ca/

