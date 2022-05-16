OTTAWA, ON, May 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will participate in several elements of the Royal Tour of Canada of Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

The Royal Tour is one of many ways Canada is celebrating The Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall will visit Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada's Capital Region and the Northwest Territories.

St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

Tuesday, May 17

Official Welcome Ceremony to Canada

The Governor General will deliver remarks at the official ceremony welcoming Their Royal Highnesses to Canada. The public ceremony will feature military honours including the breaking of the personal flag of The Prince of Wales for use in Canada, and an inspection of a guard of honour. The ceremony will also feature a prayer in Inuktitut and Mi'Kmaq music, as well as lively performances showcasing the province's rich tradition of song and story.

Confederation Building

Heart Garden at Government House

In the spirit of reconciliation, Their Excellencies will join Their Royal Highnesses, Indigenous leaders and community members in a solemn moment of reflection and prayer in the Heart Garden at Government House.

Heart Gardens are created in memory of all Indigenous children who were lost to the residential school system, in recognition of those who survived, and to honour the families of both.

Government House

Ottawa, Ontario

Wednesday, May 18

Order of Military Merit Investiture Ceremony

His Royal Highness will be invested as an Extraordinary Commander of the Order of Military Merit by the Governor General. Lieutenant-General Frances Allen, Vice Chief of the Defence Staff will also be in attendance.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Order of Military Merit, created to recognize distinctive merit and exceptional service displayed by members of the Canadian Armed Forces, both Regular and Reserve.

Rideau Hall

National War Memorial Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Their Excellencies will accompany Their Royal Highnesses during a ceremony at the National War Memorial to honour Canadian veterans and active service members.

The ceremony will include a bugle performance of the "Last Post," followed by one minute of silence, and "Reveille" (the Rouse); a piper playing "The Lament," and the laying of a wreath and bouquet by The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall.

National War Memorial

Bilateral meeting with His Royal Highness

The Governor General will have an official meeting with His Royal Highness.

Rideau Hall

Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Hall

The Governor General will deliver remarks at a special evening reception to celebrate Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee and bring together Canadians from various backgrounds who, like Her Majesty The Queen, have dedicated their lives to serving their communities.

Rideau Hall

Quick Facts

This will be The Prince of Wales' 19 th visit to Canada and The Duchess of Cornwall's fifth visit.

visit to and The Duchess of fifth visit. This will be the Governor General's second time meeting The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall . She met them for the first time during her visit to London, United Kingdom , in March 2022 .

. She met them for the first time during her visit to , in . The couple's most recent Royal Tour of Canada was conducted from June 29 to July 1, 2017 , during which they visited Iqaluit, Nunavut ; Trenton , Wellington and Ottawa, Ontario ; and Gatineau, Quebec .

