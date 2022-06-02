OTTAWA, ON, June 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will travel to London, United Kingdom, from June 2 to 6, 2022, to take part in Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Whit and I are delighted to mark a milestone in the life and reign of Her Majesty The Queen: seven decades of service," said the Governor General. "Like many others, I have been inspired by Her Majesty's devotion to service, as well as her commitment to Canada throughout the years. It's an honour to represent Her Majesty as governor general and to represent Canada during these Platinum Jubilee festivities."

While in London, Her Excellency will also have the opportunity to meet with governors general from across the Commonwealth.

Below is the itinerary. Times are indicated in local time (BST).

London

Thursday, June 2

9:15 p.m.

Lighting of The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons

The Governor General will participate in the lighting of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Beacons. The beacon will be lit on top of Canada House and is expected to occur at 9:45 p.m.

Beacons will be lit throughout the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man,

U.K. Overseas Territories, and within each of the Commonwealth countries, in recognition of The Queen's long and selfless service.

Canada House

OPEN TO MEDIA

Friday, June 3

11:30 a.m.

Service of Thanksgiving

The Governor General will participate in the Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen's reign.

Great Paul, the largest church bell in England, will be rung for the service. This will be the first royal occasion for which it will be rung.

St. Paul's Cathedral

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

Saturday, June 4

8 p.m.

Platinum Party at the Palace

The Governor General will attend the Platinum Party at the Palace.

The celebration will include famous faces from the world of entertainment brought together to perform for a night of musical tributes to celebrate the Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

Sunday, June 5

2 p.m.

Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Governor General will attend the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, which will include military personnel from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Artistic performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers and volunteers will unite to tell the story of The Queen's 70-year reign in an awe-inspiring festival of creativity. The pageant will combine pomp and ceremony, street arts, theatre, music, circus and costumes, as well as cutting-edge visual technology, drawing on talent from every part of the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth.

Queen Victoria Memorial

OPEN TO ACCREDITED MEDIA

Stay connected:

Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and YouTube .

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Rideau Hall Press Office, 343-573-7563, [email protected]; High Commission of Canada in the United Kingdom Press Office, +44(0)7714 061 192, [email protected]