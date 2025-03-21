WHITEHORSE, YT, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Village of Mayo and City of Whitehorse will see improvements to water service through two projects after a joint investment of more than $11.1 million from the federal and territorial governments.

In the Hillcrest Subdivision area of Whitehorse, rehabilitation of water, sewer, and roads will include upgrades to the sanitary and main lines and expansion of the underground storm systems and culverts.

North of Whitehorse, in the Village of Mayo, funding for underground utility upgrades will result in safer and more accessible drinking water, improved flow of water for firefighting, and better capacity to transport sewage. The rehabilitation of water infrastructure will also result in the resurfacing of the impacted roads.

Supporting infrastructure projects that provide effective and reliable water services for communities help create healthier environments for the future.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support water and sewer upgrade projects in Whitehorse and the Village of Mayo. Reliable and stable water infrastructure will benefit the well-being of Yukoners in their day to day lives by ensuring efficiency and resiliency in essential services for these communities for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in essential infrastructure, like water services, is key to building resilient communities. The improvements in both the Village of Mayo and the City of Whitehorse will ensure safer, more reliable access to water, better sewage capacity, and enhanced road systems. This joint investment of over $11.1 million reflects our commitment to strengthening the foundations of our communities and fostering a healthier, more sustainable future for Yukoners."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services, Government of Yukon

"We are pleased to be working in partnership with the Governments of Canada and Yukon to invest in community infrastructure. Whitehorse is one of the fastest growing cities in Canada and enhancing infrastructure is key to ensuring the sustainable growth of our community. Meeting the growing needs of our city will require substantial investments in the years to come and ongoing support from our federal and territorial partners."

His Worship Kirk Cameron, Mayor of Whitehorse

"The Village of Mayo is excited with the announcement that the 4th and final phase of our long-term project to replace the outdated water and sewer infrastructure will be completed soon. This vital upgrade will ensure the Village is well-equipped for many years to come."

His Worship Trevor Ellis, Mayor of the Village of Mayo

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $9,612,500 under the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of Yukon is contributing $1,537,500 .

under the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream (RNIS) through the Investing in Infrastructure Program (ICIP). The Government of is contributing . The GIS helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the GIS have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $138 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $32.4 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of nearly . The RNIS supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, 20 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in the Yukon , with a total federal contribution of more than $141 million and a total territorial contribution of nearly $39.4 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total territorial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous communities and environmental assessment obligations.

