WHITEHORSE, YT, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and the Yukon have signed a new 10-year agreement for the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) to provide predictable, long-term, and stable funding to communities across the territory. Over the first five years, Yukon will receive $94.5 million, which will total over $200 million over the next ten years to address local infrastructure priorities.

Through this renewed agreement, First Nations, municipalities, and unincorporated communities will continue planning, constructing, and revitalizing core public infrastructure and improving the critical infrastructure that supports new land and housing development.

The Canada Community-Building Fund has supported many infrastructure projects over the years including upgrades to water services and storm sewers in Whitehorse, the renovation of the Old Crow Ski Lodge, and the construction of the Skookies Culture Camp near Carcross.

Since 2018, the CCBF has also funded over 43 road and bridge projects across the Yukon totalling more than $15.3 million.

Over the next 10 years, communities across Canada will receive $26.7 billion in funding through the renewal of the CCBF agreements to support new infrastructure and priorities for housing development and affordability.

"This renewed agreement with the Yukon government empowers communities to invest in critical infrastructure projects tailored to their unique needs and priorities. This essential funding fosters affordable, inclusive communities, enabling northerners to thrive in the places they live, work, and call home."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Canada Community-Building Fund is an important source of funding for First Nations, municipalities and unincorporated areas of the Yukon. Our partner governments use this fund to achieve their local infrastructure priorities and to help develop the infrastructure that can support land and housing development. Our government greatly appreciates our collaboration with our federal partners to ensure this fund continues advancing the growth of sustainable, resilient communities throughout the Yukon."

Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services for the Government of Yukon

"The renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund is a critical step in ensuring our communities across the Yukon can undertake strategic projects that address unique local priorities. This funding empowers local governments to invest in essential infrastructure that has direct impacts on community residents."

Lauren Hanchar, President of the Association of Yukon Communities



Across Canada , the federal government is renewing CCBF agreements and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

, the federal government is renewing CCBF agreements and is investing over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. Between 2014-2024, the CCBF invested more than $2.4 billion a year across Canada to over 3,600 communities through 19 different project categories that include public transit, highways, local roads and bridges, recreation, community energy systems and water infrastructure.

a year across to over 3,600 communities through 19 different project categories that include public transit, highways, local roads and bridges, recreation, community energy systems and water infrastructure. Since 2015 the Yukon has received more than $181 million dollars through the CCBF program.

has received more than through the CCBF program. Over the first five years of the agreement, Yukon will receive $94.5 million , including $18 million in the 2024-25 fiscal year.

will receive , including in the 2024-25 fiscal year. The Yukon will receive $200,250,000 in funding over ten years.

will receive in funding over ten years. The CCBF supports infrastructure projects that help bolster housing supply. It is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

The renewed CCBF ties access to funding to actions by provinces, territories, and municipalities to increase Canada's housing supply.

