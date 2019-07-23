Governments of Canada and Saskatchewan Support New Housing Project for Homeless in North Battleford

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), the Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Housing Corporation (SHC), His Worship Ryan Bater, Mayor of the City of North Battleford, and Jackie Kennedy, Executive Director of BIMFC, made the announcement today.

Located at 1132 98th Street, the project consists of an eight-bedroom (including three that are accessible) bungalow style rooming house approximately 3,350 square feet (311.22 square metres) in size. The home includes social spaces, storage, a dining area and kitchen as well as space for group meetings and planning.

"The National Housing Strategy prioritizes the housing needs of Canada's most vulnerable groups which is why we are proud to have invested in this project in North Battleford for people experiencing homelessness. This new eight-bed home is more than just safe and affordable place to live, it's the key to a better life for residents here. There's an inherent connection between dignity and housing, and I'm proud to support organizations like Battlefords Indian Métis Friendship Centre and the important work they do to help rebuild lives and create stronger, safer communities." — The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our Government is pleased to support this project, which will make life better for eight chronically homeless people in North Battleford. The building that we are opening today is a positive step forward for these eight individuals and the community of North Battleford. Together with our partners, we are making a difference for people in greatest need, beginning with safe, quality, affordable and supportive housing." — The Honourable Paul Merriman, Minister of Social Services and Minister Responsible for Saskatchewan Housing Corporation

"The City of North Battleford is pleased to be a partner in this new affordable housing project. Providing safe, affordable and sustainable housing as a crucial first step in addressing homelessness is the kind of transformative thinking required. This initiative will become a key component in a continuum of services and supports needed in our region." — His Worship Ryan Bater, Mayor, City of North Battleford

"Battlefords Indian Métis Friendship Centre is proud to support Haven-4-Eight along with all funding partners, our board and staff, and the builders of this beautiful home. This project provides hope for these eight occupants and for our larger community when looking to break the cycle of homelessness. We look forward to embracing our future together and empowering one another to seek safer, healthier lives." — Jackie Kennedy, Executive Director, Battlefords Indian Métis Friendship Centre

The Government of Canada , through CMHC, and the Government of Saskatchewan , through SHC, jointly contributed up to $580,000 towards the project under the Canada - Saskatchewan Investment in Affordable Housing Agreement (IAH) .

Community Development Corporation grant from the Battlefords Agency Tribal Chiefs for this project. An additional was approved by CMHC. Support services will be provided in-kind by various partners and include health assessments and referrals, mental health and addictions referrals and support, life skills, a mentorship program with Indigenous elders and any other identified support services required.

The Government of Canada is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, $55 billion plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent.

is currently rolling out its National Housing Strategy (NHS), an ambitious 10-year, plan that will create 100,000 new housing units and lift 530,000 families out of housing need, as well as repair and renew more than 300,000 housing units and reduce chronic homelessness by 50 percent. This project upholds the Province's Housing Strategy, Poverty Reduction Strategy and Mental Health and Addictions Action Plan by ensuring Saskatchewan people have access to affordable, safe, secure and stable housing, increasing community capacity and supporting people living with complex mental health and addictions issues through housing and intensive team-based supports.

people have access to affordable, safe, secure and stable housing, increasing community capacity and supporting people living with complex mental health and addictions issues through housing and intensive team-based supports. BIMFC has been providing a wide variety of programs and services to the community since 1970 and has provided an emergency shelter in the winter months over the last five years.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

In October 2012, the Government of Saskatchewan released the Saskatchewan Plan for Growth: Vision 2020 and Beyond, which sets out the Government's vision for a province of 1.2 million people by 2020. The Plan identifies principles, goals and actions to ensure Saskatchewan is capturing the opportunities and meeting the challenges of a growing province. Since 2007, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested more than $790 million to develop or repair more than 16,000 housing units across our province. To learn more, visit www.saskatchewan.ca.

